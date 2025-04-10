Propellerads Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Information Security

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding proudly announces that its flagship project PropellerAds, a global leader in performance-driven advertising solutions, has completed the ISO 27001:2022 re-certification audit conducted by the Cyprus Certification Organization. This certification further emphasizes PropellerAds' unwavering dedication to global best practices in information security management.

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the internationally recognized Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) standard. Achieving re-certification under this updated standard validates PropellerAds' robust information security controls, comprehensive risk management practices, and the continuous improvement culture embedded across the organization. Achieving the ISO 27001:2022 certification involved extensive cross-team collaboration, rigorous security assessments, and meticulous planning.

"This certification is more than just an achievement; it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the sensitive information of our customers and stakeholders," stated Farukh Rakhimov, Head of Financial Operations and Compliance Group at AdTech Holding. "Successfully passing this rigorous audit underscores our proactive approach to security and highlights our teams' hard work and diligence."

PropellerAds remains committed to upholding world-class security standards, continuously enhancing its security posture to stay ahead of emerging threats. With over 200,000 partners and billions of daily impressions from more than 195 countries and regions worldwide, PropellerAds continues to set the industry standard for data protection, compliance, and trust.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a leading advertising platform that connects brands with high-quality audiences worldwide. By offering advanced targeting, powerful optimization tools, and innovative ad formats, PropellerAds empowers advertisers to achieve their goals, whether it's driving conversions, boosting ROI, or scaling campaigns. With a focus on transparency and performance, PropellerAds continues to redefine what's possible in digital advertising.

For more information about Telegram Mini Apps traffic or other PropellerAds solutions, visit PropellerADS .

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. With innovative projects like PropellerAds, AdTech Holding delivers cutting-edge solutions to brands across the globe. By maintaining strict security standards, AdTech Holding demonstrates its commitment to ensuring client trust and satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Michael Gor

+35797767568

[email protected]

SOURCE AdTech Holding

