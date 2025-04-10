Paypal Doubles Down On Checkout And Pay Later With New Will Ferrell Campaign And Biggest Sweepstakes Ever

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With $10M, and 1,000 winners per day, customers have another reason to use PayPal checkout every time they shop

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) has been transforming checkout to make paying with PayPal fast, easy, and even more rewarding both online and in-store. Now, PayPal, one of the most ubiquitous leaders in checkout, is further enhancing the experience and giving customers broad choice and flexibility with added features for users to pay now or pay later.

Will Ferrell takes to the skies to announce PayPal's $10M sweepstakes where 1,000 customers per day can win up to $100 just for checking out with PayPal.

Continue Reading

Today, PayPal teased that a new ad campaign featuring Will Ferrell will launch this month, highlighting the benefits of checking out with PayPal and PayPal Pay Later. Will's signature humor will be on display as he embarks on a shopping journey to show all the ways you can pay with PayPal now and over time, with Pay Later available at merchants that accept PayPal.

This comes on the heels of several updates that make it easier and faster to checkout with PayPal. Consumers can now move through checkout with less friction, thanks to the ability to login using biometrics and faster page load times showing over 40%1 reduction in latency. With PayPal being one of the top global Buy Now Pay Later options2, we're now also offering customers pre-qualified spending amounts when using Pay in 4 to help them decide how much to apply for. Plus, tap-to-pay with PayPal Debit Mastercard® 3 in mobile wallets lets customers earn cash back on up to $1,000 spent in their selected category each month4 – including on a new Rideshare and Public Transit category option.

"Payments are no longer an afterthought, they're a central driver in determining how consumers shop," said Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal. "With millions of consumers selecting PayPal every day, we're committed to raising the bar and delivering an incredible, flexible, and rewarding experience that connects our customers to the things they want and love."

The campaign also celebrates 'The Great PayPal Checkout' – the company's biggest sweepstakes ever.* PayPal is giving away up to $10M just for checking out with PayPal. Every day for 100 days, 1,000 lucky winners will have their purchases of up to $100 covered simply by paying with PayPal Checkout. Whether you're snagging the latest headphones, gearing up with new hiking boots, or stocking up on household essentials, PayPal is helping to cover 100,000 purchases this Spring and Summer.

"I love surprises. So naturally, I boarded a plane to shout about PayPal's sweepstakes from 30,000 feet. But don't look away, there's more to come next week – I might even sing again, who knows." said Will Ferrell.

View Will shouting about the sweepstakes here .

How to enter "The Great PayPal Checkout" in just one step

Select PayPal Checkout online.

Customers can win up to five times so the more they select PayPal Checkout, the more chances for their cart to be covered. If selected as a winner, the cash value of their purchases will be transferred to their PayPal account.

Not a PayPal customer yet? PayPal is a fast, secure, and rewarding way to shop and send money. With PayPal, customers have choice and flexibility at checkout so they can pay in the way that suits them including with their debit card, credit card, bank account, PayPal balance or by paying later with a PayPal Pay Later option.

For more information about The Great PayPal Checkout visit

Based on internal PayPal data as of Dec'24.PayPal's Pay in 4 is the 'Best Overall' Buy Now, Pay Later app. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Article - "The Best Buy Now, Pay Later Apps." Buy Now, Pay Later apps were chosen based on availability, fees, clear terms, user-friendliness, and company reputation. Last updated October 17, 2024.The PayPal Debit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. (The Bancorp), pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The Bancorp is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from PayPal.5% cash back earned as points you can redeem for cash and other options on up to $1,000 category spend/month. Terms Apply .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18+, 19+ in AL & NE. Ends 7/18/25. See Official Rules for how to enter including how to enter without purchase. Participating merchants only.

Media Contact: Gideon Anstey; [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED