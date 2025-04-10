403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Representative Attends Mercedes-Benz AG Group Partnership Celebration In Stuttgart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended on Thursday the 50th anniversary celebration of the partnership between the State of Kuwait and the German Mercedes-Benz AG group held in Stuttgart, Germany.
Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Ahmad a delegation gathering Minister of Oil and member of the Board of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Tareq Al-Rumi, Chairman of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Basel Al-Haroon, and Undersecretary for Finance and Administration at the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.
The delegation also included KIA Managing Director Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Ambassador Germany Reem Al-Khaled, head of the Kuwaiti Investment Office in London Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, Kuwaiti General Consul in the city of Frankfurt Adel Al-Ghunaiman, members of the board of KIA, and officials at the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister.
His Highness the Amir Representative and Prime Minister visited during the occasion Mercedes-Benz AG Group manufactory where he was briefed about the group's plans for automobiles and production lines.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad commended in a press release the historic ties between Kuwait and Germany, commending the long and fruitful line of partnerships linking the two countries.
He deemed the long decades of partnership between Kuwait and the Mercedes-Benz AG Group as a great example of commercial and investment cooperation, which was based on mutual respect and benefit.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah affirmed that the partnership contributed immensely to Kuwait's Vision 2035 for development and sustainable economy. (end)
gta
Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Ahmad a delegation gathering Minister of Oil and member of the Board of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Tareq Al-Rumi, Chairman of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Basel Al-Haroon, and Undersecretary for Finance and Administration at the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.
The delegation also included KIA Managing Director Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Ambassador Germany Reem Al-Khaled, head of the Kuwaiti Investment Office in London Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, Kuwaiti General Consul in the city of Frankfurt Adel Al-Ghunaiman, members of the board of KIA, and officials at the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister.
His Highness the Amir Representative and Prime Minister visited during the occasion Mercedes-Benz AG Group manufactory where he was briefed about the group's plans for automobiles and production lines.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad commended in a press release the historic ties between Kuwait and Germany, commending the long and fruitful line of partnerships linking the two countries.
He deemed the long decades of partnership between Kuwait and the Mercedes-Benz AG Group as a great example of commercial and investment cooperation, which was based on mutual respect and benefit.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah affirmed that the partnership contributed immensely to Kuwait's Vision 2035 for development and sustainable economy. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment