S. Korea, US Signed New Joint Wartime Operations Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 10 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US have signed a new joint wartime operations plan to counter evolving military threats from North Korea, the commander of US Forces Korea (USFK) said, public broadcaster KBS reported Thursday.
Xavier Brunson revealed the information in a written statement for a hearing at the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday (US time), saying the allies took a significant step forward in their combat readiness when the new combined operations plan was signed last year.
The plan is a classified military strategy that assumes wartime scenarios on the Korean Peninsula, with South Korea-US joint exercises being conducted based on this plan.
In the statement, released Wednesday, the USFK chief said the new plan will enable the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command to better prepare for potential military conflicts and respond to evolving threats from the North's weapons of mass destruction and missile capabilities.
Brunson, who also leads the UN Command, said that over the past few years, alliance planners worked diligently to develop the plan.
He added that it has been constantly tested and validated through the South Korea-US combined exercises Freedom Shield and Ulchi Freedom Shield.
The Koreas remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
About 28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to deter and counter potential threats from the North. (end)
