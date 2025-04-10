Education Ministry Debunks False Information On Exam Date Schedules

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education issued a clarification regarding the final exam schedule dates for students in Qatar. In the statement, the Ministry affirmed that there are no changes to the scheduled exam dates.

"The Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirms that the final exams for the second semester of the current academic year 2024–2025 will be held on their scheduled dates, without any changes," it stated.



The issued statement was in light of the inaccurate information circulating on social media regarding changes to the exam schedule.

The Ministry further emphasized the importance of verifying information and urged the public, most importantly parents and students, to rely on its official sources for accurate information.

It reaffirms its constant commitment to serving the best interests of students and ensuring the stability of the educational process.