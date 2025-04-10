CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Fisher-Price Recalls Brunch & Go Stroller Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Recalls Tissue Box Toy Sold with SnugaPuppy Activity Centers Due to Choking Hazard

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Furniture International Recalls Kentfield Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> C Recalls Long-Haul Portable ATV Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Injury and Death from Burn, Fire and Poisoning Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistance of Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Amazon

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Bebamour and Amazon by Bebamour

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Puzzle Crab Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart by JinJiang Baimei

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Recalls Babyjoy Convertible High Chair Activity Center s Due to Entrapment and Serious Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for High Chairs and Stationary Activity Centers

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Laboratories Recalls Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

