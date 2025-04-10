New Sureco Report Reveals 44% Of Large Employers Considering ICHRA Amid Growing Economic Headwinds From Trump Tariff Uncertainty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The highly anticipated report fills a critical gap in understanding how companies with 150-2,500 employees adopt and implement ICHRAs. It includes first-to-market insights on ICHRA member election behaviors, plan preferences, and stakeholder sentiments.

Over one-third of large employers already say they're facing annual premium increases exceeding 10% for 2025, and 44% are unable to absorb yet another increase.

"Our data challenges the notion that ICHRAs are only viable for small businesses," said Matthew Kim, CEO of SureCo. "Enterprise organizations are ushering ICHRAs into the mainstream by bringing scale, purchasing power, and healthy risk pools to the individual market. They're reshaping the entire health insurance ecosystem in ways that benefit every stakeholder while providing much-needed financial predictability in these uncertain economic times."

Key Findings:



Plan Satisfaction: 94% of employers say switching to ICHRA was the right decision. 91% report employee satisfaction with their plans.

Increased Adoption: 35% of brokers now recommend ICHRAs to their clients up from 25% last year. The percentage of brokers who have moved a client to an ICHRA has almost doubled.

Carrier Loyalty: 73% of returning ICHRA members stay with their original carrier, demonstrating strong brand loyalty. Premium Plan Selection: 46% of ICHRA members choose gold-level plans, compared to 13% of marketplace shoppers, providing carriers with higher revenue per member.

ICHRA, a policy established during Trump's first term, has gained bipartisan support. A strong majority of employers (85%) and insurance brokers (79%) anticipate a favorable political climate for ICHRAs in the next 12-24 months, which will likely fuel further large-group adoption.

Download the complete State of ICHRA 2025 report at sureco/2025-ichra-report to discover what's driving enterprise adoption and how ICHRA is transforming American health insurance.

About SureCo

SureCo is a leading health benefits technology company specializing in Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA) for large employers. The company's Enrollment Platform provides a seamless experience for employers transitioning to an ICHRA and for employees selecting individual market plans.

