Kapoor Wealth Partners Announces Inaugural Global Investment Summit And Grand Opening Of Abu Dhabi Office On May 9, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kapoor Wealth Partners , a global wealth advisory firm committed to unlocking strategic growth and generational wealth opportunities, proudly announces the launch of itsand theon, at

This exclusive, invite-only summit will gather global investors, family offices, venture capital leaders, and cultural icons for a powerful day of high-impact panels , fireside chats , and deal-making opportunities . The summit will explore key global trends in MedTech , AI in healthcare , multi-omics , Web3 , cybersecurity , quantum innovation , and emerging markets , with a focus on the India-MENA corridor .

Kapoor Wealth's diversified and globally expanding portfolio – spanning Genomics, AI, Digital Health, Quantum, and Blockchain – is now valued between $750M to $1 billion USD. The portfolio includes revenue-generating companies like BioAro , CardiAI , and Biongevity , alongside deep IP holdings of over 100 patent claims. This positions Kapoor Wealth as a frontier investor across life sciences, decentralization, and human optimization.

“ We are entering a new era of global investment flow where culture, capital, and technology converge. The UAE sits at the epicenter of this transformation,” said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder of Kapoor Wealth Partners. “Kapoor Wealth Partners is proud to open its new office in Abu Dhabi to serve as a launchpad for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in future-facing sectors. This summit is not just a celebration, but a call to action for those shaping the next decade of wealth and innovation.”









Summit Highlights & keynote speakers include:



Fireside Chat with Bollywood Actor/Producer & Entrepreneur Arbaaz Khan

Mr. Harish Consul , Founder & CEO, Ocgrow Ventures, & Global Digital Futurist

Mr. Manav Vij , Bollywood Actor & Entrepreneur

Hon. Leela Aheer , Former Alberta Cabinet Minister & Impact Leader

Dr. Anmol Kapoor , Cardiologist, VC & Founder of Kapoor Wealth Partners

Patrick Kirkwood, CEO of The BioSport

Ruchi Bindra, Strategic Advisor & Regulatory Compliance Specialist, Legal Counsel, BioAro Inc. Other eminent panelists , venture capitalists, institutional investors, and founders from North America, MENA, and Asia.

Event Details:



Date: May 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM GST Venue: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton – Yas Island



Attendees will gain early access to exclusive investment pipelines , including pre-IPO high growth investment opportunities , longevity and MedTech funds , and AI tech-enabled infrastructure projects .

The new Kapoor Wealth Partners Abu Dhabi office will operate as the firm's strategic hub for the Middle East, enhancing global deal flow between North America , India , and GCC economies .









About Kapoor Wealth Partners

Kapoor Wealth Partners is a next-generation wealth advisory and investment firm with a core mission to enable sustainable, generational wealth creation through cross-border investment strategies, private market access, and deep sector expertise in Healthtech, Web3, and disruptive innovation.

