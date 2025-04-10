Antiviral Drugs Market Forecasts And Company Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Abbvie, Aurobindo, BMS, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Gilead Sciences, Glaxosmithkline, Janssen, Merck, Mylan, Pfizer, And Sun Pharma

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 60.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 85.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.6%

Antiviral drugs inhibit viral replication, playing a crucial role in treating infections such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza. The market is segmented by drug class, with reverse transcriptase inhibitors holding 29.9% of the share at USD 18.1 billion in 2024. These inhibitors are key in antiretroviral therapy, with nucleoside and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors driving their widespread use. Government-backed HIV treatment programs and their cost-effectiveness enhance adoption.



By indication, the HIV/AIDS segment dominates the market and is expected to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2034. A rising number of infections, along with antiretroviral therapy's long-term necessity, is fueling segment growth. Regulatory bodies are streamlining drug development, further boosting expansion.

Branded antiviral drugs accounted for 71.9% of the market in 2024, supported by rigorous clinical trials ensuring efficacy and safety. Branded drugs remain preferred for treating chronic infections due to better therapeutic outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies continue to enhance accessibility, increasing market adoption.

Oral antiviral drugs led in 2024 and are projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR. Their ease of administration and non-invasive nature make them a preferred choice for long-term treatment. Advances in oral drug formulations are improving patient adherence and treatment effectiveness, further strengthening demand.

By age group, the geriatric segment, valued at USD 26.9 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 37.5 billion by 2032. An aging global population with a higher susceptibility to viral infections is driving demand. Increased use of antiviral medications and vaccines among older adults is supporting market expansion.

Hospital pharmacies captured 46.7% of the market share in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at a 3.3% CAGR. Hospitals remain the primary treatment centers for severe viral infections, ensuring easy drug accessibility. The availability of diverse antiviral formulations and the need for hospitalization in critical cases are reinforcing segment dominance.

The U.S. antiviral drugs market stood at USD 22.2 billion in 2024, up from USD 21.9 billion in 2023 and USD 21.5 billion in 2022. Growing government initiatives and rising infection rates are driving demand. Policies focused on eliminating viral diseases and intensifying prevention efforts are further strengthening market growth.

