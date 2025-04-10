Antiviral Drugs Market Forecasts And Company Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring Abbvie, Aurobindo, BMS, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Gilead Sciences, Glaxosmithkline, Janssen, Merck, Mylan, Pfizer, And Sun Pharma
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$60.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$85.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of viral infections
3.2.1.2 Increasing number of product launches for HIV treatment
3.2.1.3 High investment in R&D activities and presence of pipeline products
3.2.1.4 Increasing geriatric population
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Emerging drug resistance
3.2.2.2 High development cost
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Pipeline analysis
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Class, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Reverse transcriptase inhibitors
5.3 DNA polymerase inhibitors
5.4 Protease inhibitors
5.5 Neuraminidase inhibitors
5.6 Other drug classes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Indication, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 HIV/AIDS
6.3 Hepatitis
6.4 Coronavirus infection
6.5 Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
6.6 Influenza
6.7 Other indications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Branded
7.3 Generic
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Oral
8.3 Parenteral
8.4 Topical
8.5 Other routes of administration
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Geriatric
9.3 Adult
9.4 Pediatric
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Hospital pharmacies
10.3 Retail pharmacies
10.4 Online pharmacies
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Antiviral Drugs Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment