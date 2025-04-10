Real World Assets (RWA Inc.) Appoints Stephen Schueler To Board Of Directors

Schueler

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Real World Assets (RWA Inc.), a leader in the tokenization of real-world assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephen Schueler to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Schueler is a seasoned executive with a history of driving growth and innovation in global companies.Stephen Schueler brings unmatched experience from some of the most powerful companies in the world. At Microsoft, he served as Corporate Vice President of Global Retail Sales & Marketing, contributing to the company's global growth across its $200B+ annual revenue operations.Prior to Microsoft, Stephen spent over 20 years at Procter & Gamble, where he rose to become Senior Vice President, Head of Global Retail Operations. There, he led large-scale commercial strategy and operations across international markets.He later served as Chief Commercial Officer at A.P. Moller–Maersk, the world's largest shipping and logistics company, overseeing 374 offices in 114 countries and managing revenues exceeding $30B. Currently, Stephen is Chairman of Eagle AI, Inerfuel, and Board Advisor to LumeNXT and Vikand.“Bringing Stephen onto our board is a major moment for RWA Inc.,” said Kevin Yunai, CEO and founder.“He's led billion-dollar divisions at the world's most influential companies. His operational insight and global network are invaluable as we scale our platform to capture part of the $16T asset tokenization market.”Stephen joins RWA Inc. at a key moment. With listings on major exchanges (KuCoin, Gate, MEXC...), and over 50 strategic partners, RWA Inc. is positioned as a category leader in Web3 infrastructure for real-world assets.“Real World Assets (RWA Inc.) is a leader in the industry building tokenization supported by assets” said Schueler.“The team, technology, and the vision are thought leaders building credibility and transparency which is supporting RWA's global expansion.”About RWA IncRWA Inc offers end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through a cutting-edge multi-asset platform that includes tokenization as-a service, a launchpad, and a marketplace. With a short-term focus on startup utility tokens for our go-to-market strategy, our primary emphasis is on strategically expanding into startup equity tokens, real estate, collectibles, and other asset classes via registered security tokens. As an innovator in the RWA niche, we help tech startups and established companies successfully launch utility and security compliant tokens and thrive in the Web3 market. Our approach addresses the need for extensive tokenization support for Web2 startups, fostering their dynamic growth potential. Our versatile solution aims to unlock opportunities across diverse asset classes, enhance liquidity, broaden market reach, support business development, and unlock asset value, effectively meeting market demands.RWA Inc Links - X | Telegram | Website

