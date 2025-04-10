An RV Trip Planning Revolution: Harvest Hosts Locations Are Now Available In RV LIFE Trip Wizard

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Hosts , the unique RV camping Membership offering RVers access to one-of-a-kind RV camping experiences, is excited to announce that all 5,500+ Harvest Hosts locations are now integrated into the RV LIFE Trip Wizard map, the industry-leading RV trip planning tool.RV LIFE Trip Wizard is a comprehensive trip planning tool tailored specifically for RVers. It simplifies the process of mapping routes, calculating travel times, and finding the best destinations based on your rig's dimensions and personal preferences. With features like campground reviews, route optimization, and fuel cost calculations, RV LIFE Trip Wizard helps travelers hit the road with confidence. Now, with the integration of Harvest Hosts locations, it's easier than ever for RVers looking to create unforgettable travel experiences to make it happen!With Harvest Hosts locations now accessible in RV LIFE Trip Wizard, planning your perfect RV trip has never been easier. Members of Harvest Hosts can incorporate Harvest Hosts stops while mapping out their itinerary in RV LIFE Trip Wizard, making it possible for RVers to find and book stays at farms, wineries, breweries, museums, and interesting attractions along their route in just a few seconds!This integration is a milestone for the RV industry, underscoring the growing demand for innovative tools that cater to the evolving needs of RV travelers. It not only highlights the continued expansion of the RV lifestyle but also strengthens the partnership between Harvest Hosts and RV LIFE, two leaders dedicated to enhancing the RV experience.“We're thrilled to see Harvest Hosts locations integrated into RV LIFE Trip Wizard,” said Joel Holland, CEO at Harvest Hosts.“This integration makes it even easier for our Members to find and book a stay at a Harvest Hosts location while planning their trips. This has been the #1 requested integration from our member bases, and we look forward to more collaboration with RV LIFE in the very near future!”The integration is live now-users can log into RV LIFE Trip Wizard and start exploring the possibilities that Harvest Hosts brings to the table. RV LIFE Trip Wizard users will need a Harvest Hosts Membership in order to see Host pins and book a stay on the Harvest Hosts website. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or planning your first trip, this partnership is set to redefine how you travel.For more information about how to integrate Harvest Hosts locations into your RV LIFE Trip Wizard map, visitAbout Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: , , , ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.About RV LIFE Trip WizardRV LIFE Trip Wizard is the premier trip planner for RVers. Visualize your entire route and customize it to your RV model, making trips safe and easy to plan. With access to over 28,000 campgrounds, you can find the perfect stops along your journey. Part of the RV LIFE Pro suite, it also turns your phone into an RV-safe GPS. Start planning at .Media Contact:

