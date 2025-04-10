Civicascript® Launches Treatment For Symptomatic Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension To Drive Savings For Patients, Healthcare System

Company's generic droxidopa capsules demonstrate value of transparent, collaborative business model

Cost to be about $2,100 per month less than the average cost1 for someone with Medicare Part D

LEHI, Utah, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicaScript®, LLC, a nonprofit company dedicated to bringing low-cost generic medicines to U.S. patients, today announced the availability of droxidopa. Droxidopa capsules are indicated for treatment in adults of certain types of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness or the "feeling that you are about to black out." Specific information regarding the use of droxidopa can be found here .

Starting today, CivicaScript will offer droxidopa 300 mg capsules for sale to pharmacies for $132 per bottle of 90 capsules – typically a month's supply. CivicaScript recommends that pharmacies charge patients no more than $153 per bottle (CivicaScript's maximum retail price, or MaxRPTM). CivicaScript's MaxRP policy provides a way for healthcare providers, caregivers, patients and others to compare prices; consumers can confirm they are being charged no more than the MaxRP by scanning the QR code featured on the CivicaScript product label. CivicaScript will offer the 100 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg strengths of droxidopa capsules for sale.

CivicaScript's MaxRP for droxidopa is about $2,100 per month less than the average cost for someone with Medicare Part D . Part D patients who use CivicaScript's droxidopa product will significantly reduce their out-of-pocket cost both during the deductible phase, in which they pay full price for medicines, and the initial coverage phase, when they still face out-of-pocket charges.

"Today's launch is a win for patients, for health plans and for our healthcare system writ large," said CivicaScript President Brent J. Eberle. "We're proving that our strategy of disruptive collaboration is truly transforming the system, making generic medicines more affordable and available to the patients who need them to stay healthy."

CivicaScript operates using the health care utility model, providing products at the lowest sustainable cost to increase patient access and affordability. It partners with trusted manufacturers to produce low-cost generic medicines, then works with payers, PBMs and pharmacies across the country to pass along the cost savings to patients. CivicaScript's business model focuses on transparency and collaboration throughout the value chain from manufacturing through dispensing - with every stakeholder along the way knowing the price of the medicine and driving savings through to the patient.

Droxidopa was chosen by CivicaScript members as a priority generic medicine based on its high list price from other manufacturers and significant patient need for the product.

While many generic medicines cost less than brand-name drugs, some high-cost generics are more expensive than they need to be due to lack of competition in the market. Numerous studies confirm that medication costs can dictate whether patients ration their prescriptions or even fill them in the first place.

About CivicaScript

CivicaScript is bringing unprecedented transparency to the drug supply chain to make quality generic medicines affordable and available for everyone. A nonprofit company, CivicaScript is committed to the principles of providing affordable, essential generic medicines to promote the social welfare and health of the community.

CivicaScript's members represent more than 100 million covered lives in the United States. More member details are available here . For more information on the organization and our mission, visit our website . CivicaScript is the Civica, Inc. operating unit for outpatient medications to help drive affordability and price transparency.

About droxidopa

For full prescribing information and patient information, including warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please refer to the Package Insert, available here .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Power

[email protected]

+1 860 501 3849