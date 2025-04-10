Wallstreetbets Founder Jaime Rogozinski Joins Wire Network As Chief Strategy Officer

Wire Network Logo

Valued at $150M, Wire Network Strengthens Leadership Behind the Future-Proof Universal Transaction Layer Purpose-Built for the Decentralized AI Economy

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of MutAgents , the AI-powered blockchain agents unveiled at ETH Denver , Wire Network is making another bold move in its mission to power a safer, stronger, decentralized economy. Today, the company building a universal transaction layer for all chains, announces that Jaime Rogozinski , the visionary founder of WallStreetBets , has joined Wire Network as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) .

In his new role, Rogozinski will spearhead strategic initiatives that bridge the gap between traditional markets and modern concepts in finance that incorporate new technology. As a pioneering force in modern finance, he transformed how younger generations engage with digital markets and investments. His experience in building disruptive financial communities and his reputation for leading next-generation financial experiences align seamlessly with Wire Network's mission to establish a universal, gas-free transaction layer for the new economy.

"We are at a defining moment for blockchain and AI, and having Jaime join us is a game-changer," said Ken DiCross, CEO of Wire Network . "Few people have reshaped financial culture the way Jaime has. His ability to spot trends, build engaged communities, and drive mass adoption will be invaluable as we continue establishing Wire Network as the foundational layer for the next generation of global financial transactions across all chains."

"Similar to how WallStreetBets redefined access to financial markets, Wire Network is streamlining Web3 access, providing users with a smooth and intuitive way to transact across chains." said Rogozinski, Chief Strategy Officer of Wire Network . "We are creating a system where digital assets, financial transactions, and AI agents move seamlessly across blockchains-without the friction that has held this space back for years."

Wire Network has recently made headlines for its $150 million valuation, a strategic partnership with Yuga Labs' ApeChain , and its innovative approach to eliminating gas fees while enabling cross-chain transactions. As the company nears its official launch in September, Rogozinski's leadership will play a critical role in expanding Wire Network's ecosystem and bringing decentralized finance to mainstream markets.

About Wire Network

Wire Network is setting a new standard for blockchain technology with its Universal Transaction Layer (UTL), making digital transactions faster, more secure, and easier than ever. By streamlining how different blockchain networks connect, Wire removes barriers to decentralized finance (DeFi), social finance (SoFi), and AI-powered markets, opening new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

With its Universal Wallet and Crypto Single Sign-On, Wire Network streamlines Web3 access, providing users with a smooth and intuitive way to transact. Offering lightning-fast speeds, zero gas fees, and trustless, cross-chain transactions, Wire is redefining blockchain usability and paving the way for a truly connected digital economy.

