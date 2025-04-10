Prizepicks Renews Partnership With Atlanta Braves In Multi-Year Deal

Fantasy Sports Leader Extends Collaboration with Hometown Team

ATLANTA, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, has renewed its partnership with the Atlanta Braves, reaffirming its position as the club's Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner. This new three-year agreement reinforces the longstanding relationship between the two Atlanta-based powerhouses, building on a successful collaboration that began in 2020.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Atlanta Braves and to bring even more unforgettable experiences to fans across Braves Country," said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. "As a company rooted in community and growth, we're proud to extend this collaboration for a fifth consecutive season and deepen our connection with fans nationwide."

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks branding will be prominently featured throughout Truist Park with a combination of static and LED signage. The company will also retain access to exclusive VIP experiences for business needs and will continue its popular "PrizePicks Pick of the Game" segment, which airs on the Braves Radio Network pregame show before all regular season games.

New for this season, PrizePicks will be offering fans a chance to win big with the Braves with the "PrizePicks 10 runs for 10k" promotion. Each time the Braves score 10 runs during a home game, the team will launch a text-to-enter promotion for a chance to win a $10,000 free PrizePicks lineup and tickets for a future Braves game to watch their picks live at Truist Park.

"As a growing leader in their industry and trusted partner of the Braves since 2020, we are excited to build on this partnership with PrizePicks into the next few seasons and bring more engaging fan experiences for our shared communities to enjoy," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships.

As PrizePicks continues to expand into new markets, investment into responsible gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the NCPG for its responsible gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information visit, .

‍ About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit .

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves , facebook/braves and X/braves .

SOURCE PrizePicks

