Borussia Mönchengladbach & International Soccer Academy Announce First-Ever Full Soccer Scholarship For American Youth Player

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As of April 10, 2025, Borussia Mönchengladbach is ranked 6th in the Bundesliga standings with 44 points after 28 matches. They are scheduled to play SC Freiburg, who are currently in 7th place with 42 points, on April 12, 2025.

This groundbreaking initiative breaks the pay-to-play mold by offering a complete 9-month residential soccer academy experience in Germany - tuition-free. The scholarship covers housing, training, kits, meals, and academic support - everything except the flight to and from Germany.

"This is a game-changer," said Diane Scavuzzo , Co-Founder of International Soccer Academy. "For the first time, we are offering a fully funded spot in Europe - providing true access to world-class development for the most talented and dedicated youth soccer player, regardless of the family's financial background."

The selected player will join the Borussia Mönchengladbach Integrated Academy, where they will live and train like a pro under the guidance of UEFA-licensed coaches from one of Germany's most respected Bundesliga clubs.

Train like a Pro at a T op Bundesliga Club. Live the European Football Game.

This is a direct pathway into professional or D1 collegiate soccer

Players will:



Train 20+ hours per week with Bundesliga methodology and standards

Compete against top German youth clubs and academies

Receive individualized coaching from UEFA A and UEFA B Licensed staff

Be fully immersed in the daily life of a professional footballer Stay academically on track by attending Arizona State University's online high school

This opportunity is ideal for top MLS Academy players who want to explore Europe - following in the footsteps of American stars like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, and others who launched their professional careers in Germany.

"This player development program is unparalleled and our players don't visit Europe. They live it," said Eddie Loewen , Co-Founder and UEFA A Licensed Coach. "We are so proud to offer this scholarship which will open the door to a player who deserves it most."

How to Apply for the Full Scholarship



Visit internationalsocceracademy

Submit your application and highlight video

If shortlisted, International Soccer Academy / Bundesliga scouts may attend your match for in-person evaluation

Finalists will be interviewed and evaluated for technical, tactical, and character fit

One standout player will receive the full scholarship for the 2025–26 season Email for more details on the Full Soccer Scholarship for American Player Announced by Borussia Mönchengladbach & International Soccer Academy

Changing the Game for American Talent

International Soccer Academy has already facilitated over 220 player trials in Europe in just four years - with 47 players signing contracts to play in Europe. Now, through this partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach, they're setting a new standard for access and impact.

"We are building a real bridge between Europe and North America," said Ronald Virkus , Managing Director of Sport at Borussia Mönchengladbach. "This initiative removes barriers and provides access to an elite development environment few ever experience."

"Moving to Germany to play for Borussia Mönchengladbach was a life-changing experience that elevated my game and opened doors I hadn't imagined. If you are talented enough to be selected for International Soccer Academy's Integrated Team with Borussia Mönchengladbach, remember - teamwork, determination, and passion are your keys to success." - Joe Scally , U.S. Men's National Team player & Borussia Mönchengladbach defender

"If you have the talent and the drive, we want to see you," said Dr. Stefan Stegemann , CEO of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

This Is For the Dedicated Youth Soccer Player With Big Dreams

Only one full scholarship will be awarded - but for the right player, it could be the opportunity of a lifetime. If you're a driven, technically gifted player with ambition and the courage to train in Europe - this is your moment.

"This isn't just about training in Europe - it's about creating real player pathway," said Scavuzzo. "If you believe in yourself and have the talent to back it up, apply. You could be the next success story."

Please note: While only one full scholarship (excluding international flights) will be awarded, very limited roster spots remain for other top players. All players must be evaluated and approved by both International Soccer Academy and Borussia Mönchengladbach to ensure they meet the high standards of the program. If you're serious about developing at the highest level, we encourage you to apply - scholarship or not.

Apply now at InternationalSoccerAcademy to be considered for the 2025–26 Borussia Mönchengladbach Integrated Academy team which starts August 23, 2025 and ends in May, 2026 with one month off for winter holidays.

