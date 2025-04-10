Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Neonode Announces Changes To The Composition Of Its Board Of Directors


2025-04-10 09:46:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON ) (the "Company" or "Neonode") today announced changes to the composition of its Board of Directors. Didier Schreiber will be appointed to the Board as a Class I Director and Cecilia Edström will, due to other commitments, resign as a Class I Director of the Board of Directors.

Didier Schreiber currently serves as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Rondiné Consulting. He has extensive experience in operations and executive management positions in the automotive industry. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President and a member of the Executive Management Team at ZEEKR Technology EU AB/ CEVT, China Europe Vehicle Technology AB where he held various roles since 2014. Mr. Schreiber holds a PhD in the field of Combustion Technology, with applications on the Ariane rocket engine from Ecole Centrale de Paris - Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors at Neonode. With a team of skilled professionals, a strong focus on technology and innovation, and a portfolio of advanced solutions, Neonode is well-positioned for future profitable growth. I am genuinely excited to contribute to its development and success," said Didier Schreiber.

"Mr. Schreiber's extensive experience in the automotive industry will be a significant asset to Neonode during this pivotal phase, and we look forward to a close and productive collaboration," said Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board. "We also want to thank Mrs. Edström for her dedicated and professional work as director from 2022 to 2025."

For more information, please contact:
 Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09
President and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Daniel Alexus
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 767 60 29 90

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4134197

The following files are available for download:

Neonode Announces Changes to the Composition of Its Board of Directors

,c3397945

Didier Schreiber
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10042025003732001241ID1109414279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search