Acme United To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 17, 2025
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1- 877-407-0784, international callers dial 1- 201-689-8560, conference ID: 13752605.
Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap , Safety Made and Elite. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment