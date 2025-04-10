Regarding The Supplementation Of The Draft Resolutions Proposed For The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of PST Group AB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with Articles 25, 26, 261, and 262 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, we hereby inform you about the supplementation of the draft resolutions proposed for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB (hereinafter – the "Meeting"), at the request of the shareholders of PST Group AB whose shares grant not less than 1/20 of all votes.The agenda is supplemented, and new draft resolutions are submitted by the shareholders of PST Group AB whose shares grant at least 1/20 of all votes.The Meeting shall be held at the meeting room of PST Group AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys on 11 April 2025.The Meeting shall begin at 10:00 (registration shall begin at 09:30).The record day of the Meeting shall be 4 April 2025 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders).

Supplemented draft resolutions proposed for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. On the election of a new Board of the company after the expiry of the term of office of the current Board.

It is proposed to elect the following members of the Board of PST Group AB To elect the:



Žymantas Baušys (as an independent board member) – CEO of UAB "ACC Distribution."

Jurgita Jurkštaitytė (born 1975) – Education: Vytautas Magnus University, Master of Business Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Lawyer, law firm "Jurkštaitytė and Partners", Member of the Board of AB "HISK".

Justas Jasiūnas (b. 1982) – Education: Mykolas Romeris University, Master's degree in Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Board member of AB "HISK."

Lina Simaškienė (b. 1968) (as an independent board member) – Education: Kaunas University of Technology, qualification as an Engineer-Economist. Participation in activities of other companies: Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of UAB IOCO Packaging; Chief Accountant at UAB "IOCO," UAB "Pokštas," and UAB "Stenrosus."

Darijus Vilčinskas (b. 1965) – Education: Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VILNIUS TECH), Master's degree. Participation in activities of other companies: UAB "VIP Centras," UAB "Balance Investments," UAB "Restoda." Linas Liktorius (as an independent board member) – education: Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. Licensed: Internal Auditor (CIA – Certified Internal Auditor), Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS – Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist), and a member of these organizations. Participation in activities of other companies: Payswix, UAB, independent board member; UAB Verslo simuliacijos, shareholder and manager; VšĮ Vilniaus stalo žaidimų klubas, co-founder and CEO.

2. On the determination of the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors.

2.1. Proposed draft resolution:

To set a salary of 3,300.00 EUR/month for the independent board members of PST Group AB.

2.2. Proposed draft resolution:

2.1.1. To set a salary of 3,300.00 EUR/month for the members of the Board of PST Group AB

2.1.2. To approve limitation of liability of the Board Member when there is no intention or gross negligence of the Board Member and when liability of the Board Member is limited to the amount of 3 (three) monthly average remunerations after taxes (received in the last 12 months) calculating the total amount of liability for all decisions taken during the term of office of the Board. The reduced indemnification of damage may not be less than the amount to be paid by the insurance company, in case the Company insures/has insured the third party liability of the Board Members using its own funds, and such damage is considered to be an insured event. It shall be deemed that any decisions made without a clear purpose to the contrary of the Company and approved by at least 4 Board Members conform to the concept of business risk. The Company shall enter into an agreement with the Board Members on limiting the liability of the Board Members under the conditions established above.

