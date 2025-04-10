Online Networking Skills Programme For Business Schools And Universities: How To Become An Effective Top-Class Face-To Face & Online Networker (Half Day Virtual Workshop)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Become An Effective Top-Class Face-To Face & Online Networker - Half Day Workshop" webinar has been added tooffering.

Since the pandemic and perhaps now forever we will most probably be networking face-to-face and online. Where it is the latter a major benefit will be the time and cost savings. We will be both 'Working the Room' and 'Working the Zoom'!

It is generally accepted there is nothing to beat physical networking but when we plan our strategy we can get close to the way we used to be able to network. Included in the training and presentations the organizer shares thoughts on connecting physical & virtual networking.

We were all forgiven at the arrival of Covid for making errors and blunders when we thought it was all going to blow over. But when we now do our networking remotely, our network is going to expect our online communications to be as top-class as it was before Covid appeared.

The business and academic communities now need to embrace both online and face-to-face networking skills. We used to 'Work the room'; now we must also 'Work the Zoom.'

The organizer's objective for clients is to show them how to become:



more visible more proactive

Included in the presentations and workshops the organizer shares his thoughts on connecting physical & virtual networking.

The key benefits of higher visibility



Find the job you want

Create new and reinforce business relationships

Get known by others

Get others to know what you do

Increase the knowledge of the marketplace or specialist area of expertise

Meet key people and decision-makers Increase your self-confidence in any group situation (online & face-to-face)

Workshop's Topics

In an entertaining and interactive manner, the organizer will share their knowledge by:



Explaining the basics of networking

How to prepare mentally and physically

Creating first impressions

Building relationships through rapport and reliability

Conversations - Breaking the ice; Small talk; business questions

Working the room including overcoming all fears where relevant

Explaining how to get the best use of time when attending seminars and conferences How to follow up in a professional manner

What are the benefits of becoming more effective networkers?



Reinforce past and existing relationships

Get known by others

Get others to know what you do

Exchange and share ideas and knowledge Meet key people and decision makers

Outcomes after the training

Being more proactive involves



attending more events

meeting more people

building more relationships

asking intelligent questions

listening carefully for the answers

spotting the potential opportunity

making more permission-based follow up calls arranging more meetings with prospects

Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: The Secrets of Great Networkers



The 'what is 'and the 'why' of networking

People's fears and concerns

Planning and preparation

Mental preparation

Creating your first impression

Getting people to like us

How to get people to trust us

The networking process What invitations do I accept?

PART 2: Working the Room





How to feel in command and control

How to start a conversation

Approaching and leaving groups

Moving on when the conversation ends

Introducing People Managing rejection and rude people

PART 3: Spotting the Opportunity



Guidelines to asking questions

Ice-breaker questions

Important business questions

Questions about their existing relationships

Small talk topics Dealing with business cards

PART 4: The Follow up



Overcoming your phone call fears

Preparing for your call

Making the call Various scripts when dealing with objections

PART 5: Effective Online Networking





Introduction-associating online with face-to-face networking

Who are your best connections?

Your on-screen presence

Online relationship building Strengthening those relationships

For more information about this webinar visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900