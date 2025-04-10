DNA Sequencing Industry Poised For Rapid Growth, Projected To Hit $34.8 Billion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$12.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$34.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 18.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Technology, Product and Service, End User, Application, Disease Category
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Rising adoption of DNA sequencing: DNA sequencing in clinical research is expected to grow significantly by the end of the forecast period.
- Government and institutional support: Increased government and institutional support for genomics research and its applications drives market growth.
- Emerging Startups: The industry is seeing the entry of new startups focusing on advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics.
Emerging startups
- Element Biosciences Twist Bioscience MedGenome
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The DNA sequencing market is projected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2023 to $34.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.
- Technological advances in sequencing techniques and rising applications of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics are driving the market's growth.
- Product and services, technology, application, end-user, and disease.
- The instruments and consumables segment will dominate the market.
- North America has the largest market share.
Market leaders include:
- AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. BGI F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. GUARDANT HEALTH ILLUMINA INC. MYRIAD GENETICS INC. OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC. PACBIO QIAGEN THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
Other related reports include:
RNA Sequencing: Technologies and Global Markets : This report breaks down the market by products, technologies, applications, end users, and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). It also covers strategies, collaborations, regulations, and macroeconomic factors, providing insights into the competitive landscape, and customer needs. Additionally, it includes analyses and recommendations to help companies plan their strategies.
Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets : This report covers technologies, applications, and companies. The report with a focus on the key sequencing technologies, research initiatives, and market drivers. It also examines the market by test complexity and clinical use, offering insights into future product demand. Specific applications like cancer and heart disease and regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are covered. Over 100 companies are profiled, and recent industry acquisitions and alliances are summarized.
