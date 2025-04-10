Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Borregaard ASA: Issuance Of Commercial Paper


2025-04-10 09:46:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0013536136 of NOK 200,000,000.

Start date: 14 April, 2025
Maturity: 14 October, 2025
Coupon: 4.89 %
Organised by: DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 10 April 2025

Contact:
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



