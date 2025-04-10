403
Borregaard ASA: Issuance Of Commercial Paper
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0013536136 of NOK 200,000,000.
Start date: 14 April, 2025
Contact:
Maturity: 14 October, 2025
Coupon: 4.89 %
Organised by: DNB Markets
Sarpsborg, 10 April 2025
Contact:
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
