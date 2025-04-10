Incretin-Based Drugs Market Opportunity And Forecast Report 2025-2034: Rising Demand For GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Driving Expansion And Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incretin-based Drugs Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Incretin-based Drugs Market was valued at USD 37.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3%

The market is categorized by drug type into GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors, with a market size of USD 35.5 billion in 2023. The rising demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists is driven by their ability to enhance insulin secretion and suppress glucagon levels, effectively managing blood sugar. These drugs also promote weight loss by controlling appetite and slowing digestion, making them a preferred option for diabetes patients. Extended-release formulations, such as once-weekly injections, improve patient adherence and expand market reach.



The market is also segmented by the route of administration into oral and injectable drugs. The oral segment accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2024, with a market share of 76.8%. Oral formulations offer a convenient alternative to injections, leading to higher patient compliance. Continuous research efforts have led to improved efficacy and safety profiles, making oral medications increasingly preferred. These formulations are easy to distribute, store, and administer, reducing the burden on healthcare providers and enhancing accessibility across various healthcare settings.

By indication, the market includes type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity and weight management, and other metabolic disorders. The type 2 diabetes mellitus segment held the largest share, generating USD 26.6 billion in revenue in 2024. The rising global incidence of type 2 diabetes, attributed to poor dietary habits and lifestyle factors, fuels the demand for incretin-based drugs. These medications effectively lower blood sugar levels while reducing the risk of hypoglycemia, offering a safer treatment option for aging populations and those prone to severe blood sugar fluctuations.

The distribution channel segment comprises hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. Hospital pharmacies led the market with USD 19.2 billion in revenue in 2024. These settings ensure secure access to medications, particularly for newly diagnosed patients or those requiring specialized care. Pharmacists provide guidance on dosage, side effects, and formulation differences, enhancing treatment adherence. Comprehensive support services, including medication management programs and close monitoring of treatment responses, further contribute to market growth.

North America dominated the market, accounting for USD 17.1 billion in 2024, with the U.S. leading at USD 15.5 billion. The rising prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity continues to drive demand for incretin-based drugs. Supportive regulatory frameworks and rapid advancements in drug development contribute to the region's market expansion.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Companies Featured



AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Limited

Merck

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Viatris

