SCW.AI And Sequence Inc. Join Forces To Accelerate Pharma's Digital Transformation Journey

SCW and Sequence Inc. partner to revolutionize pharma manufacturing with digital solutions and hands-on training for operational excellence.

- Evren Ozkaya, D, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCW , a global leader in life sciences digital manufacturing solutions, and Sequence Inc. , a premier provider of biopharmaceutical consulting services, have announced a strategic partnership to drive digital transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This collaboration combines SCW's advanced Digital Factory Platform with Sequence's expertise in pharmaceutical quality and compliance, creating a powerful alliance to address the industry's most pressing challenges.End-to-End Next Generation Pharma Digital Factory PlatformSCW's Digital Factory Platform is an end-to-end, pharma next-generation solutions platform designed to seamlessly connect shop-floor operations to decision-makers, creating a unified, data-driven environment that maximizes performance while minimizing costs. This scalable, cloud-native platform automatically collects real-time data, visualizes it with intuitive dashboards, and converts it into actionable insights using advanced technologies like IoT, ML and AI.The platform is built on five key pillars that address the critical needs of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing:●Monitoring: Gain real-time visibility into machines, production lines, personnel, and assets, all in one place.●Execution: Streamline tasks and automate processes with digital tools designed for manufacturing.●Compliance: Simplify adherence to FDA/EMA standards with automated, digital records, enabling a seamless transition to a paperless factory.●Planning: Optimize scheduling, maintenance, finance, and inventory with AI-driven tools.●Sustainability: Monitor and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions effectively.Pioneering Hands-On Training for Pharma Manufacturing with SequenceSequence Inc. is a trusted leader in biopharmaceutical consulting, specializing in Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV) and Digital Solutions. With over two decades of experience, Sequence has built a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that help pharmaceutical manufacturers achieve compliance, operational excellence, and faster time-to-market.At the heart of Sequence's commitment to innovation is its 44,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing training facility in North Carolina. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide hands-on training for pharmaceutical professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of modern manufacturing. The facility includes:●A controlled utilities area●Microbiology and analytical labs●Manufacturing zones with fully functional equipment for both upstream and downstream processes●A fully connected digital ecosystem for process control and manufacturing operations managementThrough this facility, Sequence is addressing critical industry challenges, such as the growing demand for faster drug production and the shortage of qualified technical talent.Digital Factory Solutions Implemented in Sequence's Training CenterAs part of this collaboration, SCW's Monitoring (OEE Tracker, Labor Tracker, Asset Tracker), Execution (Action Tracker), and Compliance (Digital Logbook) solutions have been seamlessly integrated into Sequence's state-of-the-art training facility. This implementation offers participants a hands-on opportunity to experience the power of SCW's Digital Factory Platform in a real-world environment.These solutions provide real-time insights into shop-floor performance, streamline task execution, and ensure regulatory compliance, showcasing how digital tools can revolutionize manufacturing operations. Participants can see firsthand how data-driven decision-making, automated compliance processes, and efficient task management come together to create a more connected, efficient, and compliant manufacturing ecosystem.This immersive experience is a unique opportunity for companies to explore how SCW's solutions can optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-market, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.“This partnership is a pivotal step in advancing our pharmaceutical manufacturing training capabilities,” said Justin Wood, Chief Services Officer at Sequence.“By integrating SCW's digital solutions into our training programs, we're providing both our team of Sequence consultants and our clients' manufacturing operator teams, with a hands-on environment to explore how cutting-edge digital tools can enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive innovation in manufacturing.”“At SCW, we are committed to enabling digital transformation across the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape,” said Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SCW.“By integrating our Monitoring, Execution, and Compliance solutions into Sequence's training facility, we're empowering the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals to see the tangible benefits of digitalization and how it can drive operational excellence.”About SCW:SCW by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory solutions. Through its cloud platform powered by Microsoft Azure, SCW collaborates with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations primarily in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. These solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning. From shop floors to executive boardrooms, SCW is committed to generating sustainable value by utilizing data-driven decision-making to unleash the production potential that is already there but hidden within the company's facility.For more information about SCW, please visit: scwSezen UcukSCW by Supply Chain Wizard+90 232 415 81 69...About Sequence Inc.Sequence Inc. provides turn-key consulting solutions and services for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry with a focus on Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV) and Digital Solutions. Through a fully functional, mock pharmaceutical manufacturing training facility, consultants are trained in a hands-on environment that is unique in the industry that includes both equipment and software. Founded in 2002, Sequence provides consulting solutions to clients across the U.S. and parts of Europe. The company is headquartered in the heart of RTP at 1400 Perimeter Park Drive in Morrisville, NC with a second hub in Framingham, MA.Julie BarberioSequence Inc.919-244-9531...

