Premier Trailer Leasing Marks 20 Years Of Growth, Innovation, And Customer Commitment

Premier Trailer Leasing Celebrates 20 Years

Premier Trailer Leasing celebrates 20 years of growth, now with 42 U.S. locations and 65,000+ trailers serving customers nationwide.

- Jim Aubuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer LeasingPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Trailer Leasing proudly celebrates 20 years of serving the trailer leasing industry. Since its founding in 2005, Premier has grown into a nationwide powerhouse and customer favorite, now operating 42 locations across the U.S. and managing a fleet of more than 65,000 trailers.Built on Culture, Driven by IntegrityAt the core of Premier's success is its award-winning Culture of CARE-a pledge to Commitment, Accountability, Respect, and Empowerment. This people-first philosophy fosters a strong internal culture that, in turn, drives an exceptional customer experience.“Our success over the last two decades is a direct result of the relationships we've built-with our customers, team members, and vendors,” said Jim Aubuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing.“By prioritizing both our people and our customers and investing in the assets, technology, and flexible solutions they need, we've been able to set new industry standards for reliability and service.”A People-First OrganizationWith a team of over 230 dedicated professionals, Premier's workplace culture has earned national recognition. After being named one of Dallas-Fort Worth's 'Top 100 Places to Work' in 2021 by the Dallas Morning News, Premier was recognized nationally when USA Today named it one of the“Top Places to Work,” in 2023 and 2024. These awards reflect Premier's commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment.“Our culture is the heartbeat of our organization-rooted in inclusivity, respect, and a vision of excellence.” shared Navolia Bryant, Chief People Officer of Premier.“It encourages bold thinking and empowers every voice to be heard. This foundation allows us to adapt, innovate, and grow in an ever-changing world.”Positioned for the FutureWith a steadfast commitment to integrity and flexibility, Premier Trailer Leasing is poised to continue shaping the future of trailer leasing. By expanding its national footprint, launching an in-house RoadCARE emergency service, embracing the latest trailer tech, and maintaining a customer-first approach, Premier remains dedicated to delivering flexible, no-nonsense leasing solutions for decades to come.Premier's CFO, Craig Barth, added: "Premier's success over the past 20 years is a testament to our ability to adapt, innovate, and stay ahead of industry shifts. As we look to the future, we will continue to make strategic investments that drive growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and strengthen our position as a leader in the trailer leasing industry."About Premier Trailer LeasingFounded in 2005, Premier Trailer Leasing provides flexible, customer-centric trailer leasing solutions. With 42 locations nationwide and a fleet of more than 65,000 trailers, including dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, and chassis, Premier offers industry-leading service backed by the latest technology.Premier's Culture of CARE fosters a strong internal team environment, empowering employees to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Guided by its core principle,“Driven by Integrity,” Premier is committed to reliability, ethical business practices, and long-term partnerships.

