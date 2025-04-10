Life Time To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced that its financial results for first quarter 2025 will be released before market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate:



Date : Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time : 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879 Webcast: LTH 1Q 2025 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at .

Replay Information:



Webcast - A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and may be accessed online at .

Conference Call - The replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through May 22, 2025:



U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921



International replay number : 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID : 1375 3137

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the most trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 42,000 dedicated team members.

