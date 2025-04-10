Academy Bank Recognized For Excellence In Talent Strategy And Innovation

ADP Honors Academy Bank with a 2025 HCM Distinction Award in Talent at Work category

Bank earns national distinction for commitment to improving employee experience and cutting-edge recruitment strategies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Bank – a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp. – has been recognized as a prestigious 2025 HCM Distinction Award winner by ADP, a leading global human capital management (HCM) technology provider. Honored in the Talent at Work category, Academy Bank accepted the award during ADP's recent 40th annual Meeting of the Minds conference in March.

ADP bestows the awards to a select group of large employers leveraging HCM technology to drive organizational agility, build people-centric cultures, lead workplace innovation, enable global performance, and deliver enhanced candidate and employee experiences. Organizations were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants that demonstrated a strong commitment to HCM excellence.

As the Talent at Work Award Winner , Academy Bank was recognized for driving continuous improvement and performance across the talent journey, creating greater efficiencies, optimized resources, and an enhanced experience for candidates and employees. ADP determined Academy Bank stood out from the large field of companies competing for the award by demonstrating exceptional leadership in workplace innovation, agility and people-centric culture.

"At Academy Bank, people are at the heart of everything we do," said Jane Strohm, senior vice president of human resources. "While AI and technology continue to evolve, banking remains a relationship-driven industry. The strides we've made in reducing turnover, increasing retention, and enhancing our core HR systems are all designed to attract and retain top talent. These efforts wouldn't be possible without the right tools and a commitment to innovation."

A key initiative in Academy Bank's talent strategy was the redesign of its career website, developed in partnership with ADP. The revamped platform showcases the bank's brand and culture to potential applicants, offering a professional and engaging experience that aligns with the organization's brand promise.

The upgraded platform also integrates real-time recruiting and compensation benchmarking tools, allowing Academy Bank to track job openings, hiring timelines and salary competitiveness at the national and regional levels. This data-driven approach ensures Academy Bank is offering competitive wages for top talent in a particular area, which undoubtedly contributed to the organization growing 25% over the past decade.

"I'm incredibly proud of this recognition," said Teresa Ascencio, executive vice president, chief administrative officer. "It reflects the dedication of our HR team in driving meaningful change within our organization. By continuously innovating, we are not only strengthening our workforce, but also enhancing the experience for both our employees and our clients."

Academy Bank remains committed to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace, where top talent is supported with forward-thinking tools and strategies. As the organization looks to the future, it will continue investing in initiatives that elevate the employee experience and position Academy Bank as an employer of choice in the financial industry.

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.9 billion in assets and more than 75 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.0 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more information, visit

Member FDIC

