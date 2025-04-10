Truedialog Broadens Access To Business SMS Communication With Native Microsoft 365 Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced the launch of its native integration for Microsoft 365 . This powerful new offering directly embeds TrueDialog's robust messaging capabilities within Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and related applications, enabling businesses to seamlessly send both individual and mass text messages without leaving their familiar Microsoft environment.

The TrueDialog for Microsoft 365 integration provides users with comprehensive features, including contact management, message templates, real-time delivery status, and keyword tools-all fully accessible within the MS 365 ecosystem. This integration addresses the growing need for unified communication workflows, allowing organizations to engage with customers and employees more efficiently and effectively.

"We are thrilled to bring the power of TrueDialog directly into the Microsoft 365 environment," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "Nearly half of all businesses rely on Microsoft 365 daily, and our native integration eliminates the friction of switching between platforms. By meeting our clients where they already work, we deliver a seamless communication experience that enhances workplace efficiency and strengthens customer engagement."

This strategic integration provides TrueDialog with a significant competitive advantage by offering a unique solution in the SMS marketplace. By natively embedding its technology within Microsoft 365, Teams, and Outlook, TrueDialog removes adoption barriers and positions itself as an essential extension of an organization's communication infrastructure.

The TrueDialog MS 365 integration offers a compelling value proposition, including:



Workplace Efficiency : Access TrueDialog's messaging capabilities directly within Teams and Outlook, creating a unified workspace and eliminating the need to switch between applications.

Direct Customer Engagement : Leverage high-impact SMS and MMS communications, which have superior open and response rates compared to traditional email.

Simplified Workflow : Seamlessly transition between 1-to-1 conversations and mass messaging campaigns from a single, intuitive interface. Enhanced Personalization : Target specific audiences with tailored messages by leveraging existing contact data across both Microsoft and TrueDialog platforms.

Key features of the TrueDialog for Microsoft 365 integration include:



A Native Microsoft Experience : Fully integrated within MS 365, Teams, and Outlook, maintaining TrueDialog's intuitive interface and functionality.

Cross-Platform Compatibility : Designed for both Classic and New versions of MS 365 products.

Unified Platform : Conduct both individual and mass messaging campaigns from a single, integrated platform.

Real-Time Messaging Status : Track message delivery with TrueDialog's intuitive double-check mark system.

Advanced Customization : Utilize TrueDialog's custom attributes for highly personalized messaging.

Keyword Management : Create and manage keywords directly within Microsoft applications.

Unified Contact Access : Seamlessly search across SMS Conversations, Outlook Contacts, Teams Contacts, and TrueDialog Contacts. On-Demand Support : Access TrueDialog's award-winning Customer Success Team directly within the application.

TrueDialog for MS 365 is the only enterprise-grade SMS platform fully embedded in Microsoft 365. It delivers unified messaging, native contact access, and real-time communication at scale-all without leaving the Microsoft workspace. This innovative integration is poised to transform how businesses communicate within the Microsoft ecosystem.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider. It empowers businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, and Sales use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog .

SOURCE TrueDialog

