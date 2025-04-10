Longevity And Precision Medicine Driving The Agenda At Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the upcoming Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), a global initiative aimed at advancing longevity science and precision medicine will be released, expected to set a new standard for international collaboration, innovation, and investment in next-gen medical technologies.

The initiative is designed to drive the widespread adoption of personalised healthcare approaches and promote research into extending healthy lifespans. This call to action comes at a pivotal moment, as global life expectancy has more than doubled to 71 years, yet the gap between healthspan and lifespan has widened to 9.6 years, meaning many people spend nearly a decade of their lives in poor health as a result of chronic diseases.

Speaking ahead of the event, H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH stated "We are delivering personalised and preventive health solutions that empower people to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Because health knows no boundaries, we are inviting the world to co-create the next era of health, underpinned by collaboration, driven by data and transformative technology such as AI. From Abu Dhabi to the world, we are building an intelligent, integrated health system that scales globally and serves locally."

With world-class research institutions, strategic investments, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven medical advancements, Abu Dhabi is transforming the healthcare industry by advancing research, enabling strategic global partnerships, and ensuring equitable access to healthy life-extending medical innovations. The emirate's focus on AI-powered medical research is enhancing disease prediction and precision therapeutics, further solidifying its position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

This global leadership is built on a foundation of concrete action. Abu Dhabi's commitment to healthy longevity is already translating into impact. The emirate recently licensed the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) as the world's first Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre, offering AI-enabled, personalised care to extend healthy lifespan, manage chronic diseases, and support mental well-being and lifestyle transformation. This was followed by the launch of the Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum and the introduction of the region's first regulatory framework for longevity-focused medical centres-setting a new benchmark for healthcare governance. Together with initiatives like the Healthy Longevity Symposium hosted by the Khalifa University and a growing network of global research partnerships, these efforts firmly position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of reimagining how societies approach aging, prevention, and extended health spans. The initiative, developed with and for the world, will create a roadmap that advances AI-powered diagnostics, genomics-based healthcare, and personalised treatment strategies, ensuring more people can benefit from extended healthy lifespans.

Key highlights to expect:

Launch of a global consensus document on longevity and precision medicineCommitments from international stakeholders to advance AI-driven healthcare solutionsFrameworks for integrating genomics-based approaches into mainstream medical practicePolicy recommendations and regulatory pathways to facilitate longevity innovationGlobal strategies for ethical, equitable, and responsible medical advancements

The initiative will be a highlight of ADGHW, scheduled to take place from 15 – 17 April 2025. The three-day event provides a platform to exchange insights, address critical healthcare challenges, and build partnerships that drive meaningful progress in global health and well-being. The event is expected to attract more than 200 speakers, 15,000 visitors, 1,900 delegates and 150 exhibitors from 90 countries.

Further details regarding the initiative will be announced at ADGHW.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.' It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week:

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). It drives transformative innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being'. ADGHW serves as a year-round 'always-on' platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Held with and for the world, ADGHW is a platform for open, inclusive exchange, and joint action.

ADGHW welcomes entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, innovators, and investors to transform ideas into action, and collaborate around topics like advancing precision care and building a resilient technology-driven ecosystem. ADGHW 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Foundation Partner, M42 and Global Health and Longevity Champion, PureHealth. Additional exhibitors and sponsors include Burjeel, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Viatris, Novartis, Roche, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Deloitte, Gilead, Juvenescence, NYU Abu Dhabi and Pfizer, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system. For further information on DOH, visit and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

