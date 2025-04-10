Hain Celestial And Earth's Best® Highlight Long-Standing Commitment To Baby Food Safety As A Partner To Parents And Caregivers For 40 Years

As a pioneer in organic baby food, Earth's Best® has been a trusted partner to parents and caregivers for more than 40 years, putting little ones, their nutritional needs and their safety at the center of everything the brand does. This includes packing its wide portfolio of products full of wholesome, USDA-organic ingredients and the nutrition little ones need from birth to backpack, while also making every effort to minimize unwanted elements, such as the trace levels of heavy metals present in the soil, air, water and food chain.

In the latest edition of The Hain Way blog, North America President Chad Marquardt sheds light on the actions Hain Celestial takes to ensure food safety on its Earth's Best brand, from ingredient sourcing to testing transparency on shelf. Read the full blog here .

With focused expertise and leadership in the better-for-you space, Hain is dedicated to upholding high quality and safety standards for our products and continuously refining our practices as a trusted partner to consumers. It's all in service of making healthier living a reality.