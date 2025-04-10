Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hain Celestial And Earth's Best® Highlight Long-Standing Commitment To Baby Food Safety As A Partner To Parents And Caregivers For 40 Years

2025-04-10 09:31:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nowhere is this commitment more important than in the baby food category where more than half of parents agree that feeding their children is stressful1, and where the topics of heavy metals, contaminants and food safety are increasingly in parents' and caregivers' newsfeeds and on their minds.

As a pioneer in organic baby food, Earth's Best® has been a trusted partner to parents and caregivers for more than 40 years, putting little ones, their nutritional needs and their safety at the center of everything the brand does. This includes packing its wide portfolio of products full of wholesome, USDA-organic ingredients and the nutrition little ones need from birth to backpack, while also making every effort to minimize unwanted elements, such as the trace levels of heavy metals present in the soil, air, water and food chain.

In the latest edition of The Hain Way blog, North America President Chad Marquardt sheds light on the actions Hain Celestial takes to ensure food safety on its Earth's Best brand, from ingredient sourcing to testing transparency on shelf. Read the full blog here .

With focused expertise and leadership in the better-for-you space, Hain is dedicated to upholding high quality and safety standards for our products and continuously refining our practices as a trusted partner to consumers. It's all in service of making healthier living a reality.

1

Source: Mintel Baby Food and Drink – US –2024 Report

About The Hain Celestial Group
 Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain and LinkedIn .

