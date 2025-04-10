This Week In Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends April 10, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Be sure to watch this week's featured video showcasing the demolition of Calgary's Eau Claire Mall, captured in stunning 4K by Priestly Demolition Inc. Site Superintendent Greg provides an exclusive walkthrough, offering insights into the project's progress and its role in shaping the site for future development. The City of Calgary took possession of Eau Claire Market and the River Run Condos on June 1, 2024, and demolition work officially began in January 2025. The project includes the removal of above-ground and below-grade structures, foundations, vegetation, and hardscaping. While interior abatement began first, exterior demolition followed shortly after on January 22. Although there is uncertainty about the immediate use of the land for the Green Line LRT, demolition is proceeding to eliminate risks associated with vacant structures and to meet contractual commitments. The Council-approved 46-km Green Line vision remains unchanged, including a future station at 2 Avenue and a Bow River crossing, which may ultimately require use of this site.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 102.Egis Restructures for Expansion in the Americas with Strategic Leadership Shift.Intelligent City Begins Toronto's Tallest Mass Timber Housing Project.AEM Hall of Fame Now Accepting 2025 Nominations.35 Metric Tons of Moving Girders (Time-Lapse Video).RONA named leader in sustainability for the thirteenth time.IAPMO Launches Innovation and Research Fund.Maria Juenger to Lead ACI as President; New Board Members Announced.Revizto's Unmatched Security Credentials: Why SOC2, ISO 27017, and UpGuard Matter.Enhancing Safety in Your Fleet.Procore's exclusive access to Future of Work.PCL Recognized for Giving Boldly to Communities in the Alberta Capital Region.KEITHKMD Drive: Compact Power for Light-Duty Unloading.Become a Certified Fall Protection Installer: Anchor and Lifeline Installation Training in Canada.Five Steps to Improving Quality Control on the Jobsite.Iowa Updates State Plumbing Code to 2024 UPC.Crafting Second Chances.2025 RAIC Awards Honour Visionaries Shaping the Future of Canadian Architecture.New Report Outlines Strategy to Build 10,000 New Hotel Rooms in Vancouver by 2050.QuadReal Launches Archetype – A Live-Work-Create Community Coming to Vancouver.Winnipeg Construction Manager Sentenced for Hiring Unauthorized Foreign Workers.CGC Inc. Hiring 100 Workers for New $325M Alberta Manufacturing Plant.Home Improvement Marketing Veteran Becky Yan Appointed by Peak GroupStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Arnie Gess

Construction Links Network

+1 403-589-4832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.