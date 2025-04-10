403
Canadian Premier Welcomes Trump's Tariff Pause
(MENAFN) Canadian Premier Mark Carney expressed his approval of United States Leader Donald Trump's decision to delay the implementation of extensive tariffs, calling it a "welcome reprieve" for the global economy.
In a post shared on X Wednesday evening, Carney emphasized the importance of this development, suggesting that it would contribute to stabilizing the economic relationship between Canada and the US.
He noted that after the Canadian federal election, he and Trump would initiate talks aimed at forming a new economic and security partnership between the two countries.
"As part of today’s announcement, the President has signalled that the US will engage in bilateral negotiations with a number of other countries. This will likely result in a fundamental restructuring of the global trading system," Carney stated.
He further stressed that the upcoming election would play a crucial role in deciding who would be most effective at representing Canadian families, workers, and businesses in talks with the US and other international partners.
"The stakes have never been higher," Carney remarked. "I am working hard to earn that responsibility to protect our country through this crisis and to build Canada strong."
