Kremlin Rejects Claims About China’s Involvement in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov rejected accusations made by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding China's participation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Peskov responded to Zelenskyy’s claim about the capture of two Chinese soldiers on the battlefront, asserting that China maintains a "balanced position."
Peskov firmly stated, "This is not true," when questioned about whether Chinese troops are engaged alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. He emphasized that China holds a neutral stance and remains a key strategic partner to Russia.
"China takes a balanced position. China is our strategic partner, friend, and comrade. China has always taken a very, very balanced position. Therefore, Zelenskyy is wrong," Peskov added.
This response came after Zelenskyy’s statement on Tuesday, in which he alleged that Ukrainian forces had encountered six Chinese soldiers in eastern Ukraine and captured two of them. He subsequently accused China of entering the conflict on Russia's side.
