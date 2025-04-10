403
Police shoot author Jillian Lauren, charge her after hit-and-run incident
(MENAFN) Acclaimed author Jillian Lauren was shot by police and now faces an attempted murder charge following a dramatic incident related to a hit-and-run investigation in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The confrontation arose during a police chase involving three suspects who allegedly fled from a car accident. Lauren's involvement began when one of the suspects appeared on the street where she lives with her husband, Scott Shriner, the bassist for the band Weezer.
According to a press release, the 51-year-old author came out of her home armed and ignored "numerous" orders from officers to lower her weapon. The statement noted that she "then pointed the handgun at the officers," prompting them to shoot her in the shoulder.
The event unfolded in the backyard of her residence in the Eagle Rock area of northeast Los Angeles.
Reports from local media suggest that Lauren had fired at one of the suspected hit-and-run drivers after they allegedly tried to break into her home.
After being shot, Lauren returned inside her house and stayed there for about thirty minutes before coming out with her babysitter and surrendering to the police.
Both women were taken into custody, and Lauren was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.
