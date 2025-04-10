Rasmussen University Celebrates 125 Years Of Transforming Lives Through Career-Focused Education And Strengthening Communities



125 Years of Opportunity and Impact

In 1900, Walter Rasmussen founded the Rasmussen Practical School of Business in St. Paul, Minnesota, recognizing the growing need for skilled professionals in a rapidly evolving world. From the beginning, Rasmussen University has championed the belief that education creates opportunity, empowering generations of learners to shape their futures and make a lasting impact on themselves, their families, and their communities.

For 125 years, Rasmussen has built upon a legacy of opportunity-expanding access to education, especially for underrepresented and underserved populations. From pioneering online learning to launching in-demand programs that meet workforce needs, the University has continuously evolved to offer a person-centered, career-focused education that transforms lives and strengthens communities.

Today, Rasmussen offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs in eight areas of study across 20 campuses and online and is a national leader in nursing education.

"Joining Rasmussen University in its 125th year is an incredible honor," said Mark Arnold, president of Rasmussen University. "For 125 years, this institution has transformed lives through education, opening doors for students from all backgrounds. I am proud to be part of an organization so deeply committed to career-focused learning and student success. This milestone anniversary not only celebrates Rasmussen's legacy but also sets the stage for the next 125 years of transformation, as we look ahead to new innovations, expanded access, and an even greater impact on the communities we serve."

Key Anniversary Activities

Throughout 2025, Rasmussen will host a series of activities and initiatives to highlight, celebrate and honor a legacy of opportunity:



Campus Celebrations: Over the course of the year, Rasmussen will host several 125th anniversary events across its 20 campus communities-each playing a vital role in the University's history and legacy. More information, including event dates, will be shared soon.

Green Couch Conversations: Rasmussen's traveling Green Couch will visit various locations, featuring engaging conversations with students, alumni, faculty, and staff. These conversations will explore the meaning of legacy in education and careers, capturing inspiring stories of personal and professional growth. The series will be shared as both a podcast and a video series.

Research Study: Rasmussen will demonstrate its thought leadership by conducting research studies with a focus on legacy and future skills. The studies will include two surveys designed to understand how adults view their personal legacy and identify emerging job opportunities and critical skill requirements in the healthcare and business sectors. Corporate Alliance Recognition : Throughout the year, Rasmussen will celebrate its strong history and relationships with employers across the country. More information will be shared later this year.

In addition to these activities, Rasmussen will launch targeted campaigns in key communities to raise awareness of its anniversary and legacy. These campaigns will feature multi-platform messaging, billboards, and social media engagement.

"Rasmussen University is incredibly proud of our legacy of opportunity," said Arnold. "As we celebrate this milestone, we recognize that, more than ever, now, is a pivotal time to expand opportunities in career-focused fields like nursing, healthcare, and business that address critical workforce needs. We look forward to continuing our mission of empowering students and preparing them for successful careers in a dynamic and ever-changing job market, just as we have for the past 125 years-and will continue to do for many years to come."

To learn more about Rasmussen University's 125-year legacy of opportunity and anniversary activities, please visit Rasmussen/Ras125 .

