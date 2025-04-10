Academy Sports + Outdoors Teams Up With Babe Ruth League To Support Youth Baseball And Softball Across The Country

Academy to serve as the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Babe Ruth League beginning in 2025

KATY, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ASO ), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Babe Ruth League, serving as the league's Official Sporting Goods Retailer. By combining resources and expertise, the two organizations aim to help youth athletes from across the country develop their skills, build confidence, and cultivate a lifelong love for baseball and softball. Babe Ruth League athletes, coaches, and their families will receive exclusive benefits and high-quality sporting goods, equipment, and apparel from Academy to enhance their experience both on and off the field.

"Academy is thrilled to partner with Babe Ruth League to make baseball and softball more available to youth athletes while also helping them to have fun and enjoy the outdoors," said Chris Woods, Director of Regional Marketing at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Together, we're looking forward to enriching the experience of youth athletes and fostering a lifelong passion of baseball and softball."

This new collaboration underscores Academy Sports + Outdoors' commitment to supporting local communities and encouraging access to and participation in youth sports. Through this partnership, Babe Ruth Leagues across the country will benefit from equipment support, special promotions, and other valuable resources to ensure young athletes have the tools they need to succeed.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors as an official partner of Babe Ruth League," said Rob Conner, Vice President of Babe Ruth League, Inc. "Their dedication to providing top-tier sporting goods and their commitment to supporting youth sports aligns perfectly with our goals. This partnership will allow us to provide even more opportunities and resources for our leagues, ensuring that every player has access to the equipment they need to enjoy and excel in the game."

The Babe Ruth League, Inc. is committed to providing participants with the best educational sports experience. The program teaches skills, mental and physical development, a respect for the rules of the game, and basic ideals of sportsmanship and fair play. Using regulation competitive baseball and softball rules, Babe Ruth League caters to more than one million players nationwide. For more information about Babe Ruth League, visit baberuthleage .

To learn more about Academy Sports + Outdoors, visit academy .

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit .

About Babe Ruth League

Founded in 1951, Babe Ruth League, Inc. is a world-class youth baseball and softball organization committed to teaching young athletes sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership through the game. baberuthleague

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

