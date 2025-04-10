St. Thomas University To Award U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds An Honorary Doctorate In Ethical Leadership

Congressman Donalds represents Florida's 19th Congressional District, which includes the southwest portion of the state. He brings a wealth of experience and a compelling personal story to this year's graduating class.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised by a single mother, Donalds graduated from Florida State University with a degree in finance and marketing.

His journey from humble beginnings to a prominent voice in national politics embodies resilience, determination, and leadership – values that dovetail with St. Thomas University's mission to empower students to achieve their fullest potential.

Since his election to Congress in 2020, Donalds has emerged as a rising figure in the Republican Party, known for his advocacy on education, economic opportunity, and community empowerment.

His recent announcement that he is running to be Florida's governor in 2026 underscores his commitment to shaping the state's future, making his address particularly timely for graduates entering a competitive world.

"We are honored to welcome Congressman Byron Donalds as our commencement speaker," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "His inspiring journey and dedication to public service align with our university's commitment to fostering ethical leaders who make a difference. We look forward to his message of perseverance and purpose for our graduates as they embark on their next chapter."

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of over 500 graduates from St. Thomas University's diverse undergraduate programs. Congressman Donalds' address is expected to inspire the Class of 2025 to pursue excellence, fight for what is right, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

"I am honored to address the St. Thomas University Class of 2025," said Congressman Donalds. "Our world is rapidly changing, and technology is evolving, but with hard work, confidence, and faith in God, our greatest challenges become our most advantageous opportunities. I look forward to sharing a message of resilience, redemption, and determination as they take on the professional world."

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and helping them become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is a Miami Archdiocesan university, the only archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. As of spring 2025, STU served 7,660 undergraduate, graduate, and dual enrollment students, a 78% increase since President David A. Armstrong, J.D., took office in the fall of 2018. STU is completing $123 million in improvements, its biggest expansion since its 1961 founding, including adding 400,000 square feet of new facilities. Among other objectives, President Armstrong's new "Pursue Excellence " strategic plan seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

