Dino Rizzo Highlights Recent Outreach Efforts In Alabama Juvenile Centers

Dino Rizzo highlights a statewide effort by Church of the Highlands that delivered 4,000 hygiene kits to juvenile and correctional facilities across Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dino Rizzo, outreach leader and President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), is spotlighting a powerful new initiative aimed at supporting incarcerated youth and adults in Alabama. In partnership with Church of the Highlands (COTH), over 4,000 hygiene kits have been assembled and are being delivered to juvenile detention centers and correctional facilities across the state, reflecting a deep commitment to care for those often forgotten.

Led by the COTH Dream Team and volunteers from six Church of the Highlands campuses, the outreach effort focused on packing bags filled with essentials like toothpaste, deodorant, soap, and handwritten encouragement cards. These items may seem small, but they represent dignity, hope, and a reminder that someone cares.

"In every outreach, we want to communicate that people matter - no matter where they are or what they've been through," said Dino Rizzo . "When we show up with something as simple as hygiene products and a handwritten note, we're showing up with compassion, not judgment."

Out of the 4,000 kits, 2,000 are being sent to the South region of Alabama. Another 1,500 kits are heading to Bullock Correctional Facility , where the Dream Team has been invited to enter the facility and hand-deliver the bags - an uncommon opportunity that makes the outreach even more personal and impactful. Meanwhile, 300 bags are being reserved for a soon-to-launch outreach program in a Georgia facility. The remaining 1,700 kits are being distributed to camps and centers where individuals have been identified as lacking family support or financial means to purchase basic necessities.

"This is more than a service project," Rizzo explained. "It's about restoring a sense of dignity to people who may feel abandoned or unseen. We believe in practical love - love that goes beyond words and meets people right where they are."

This initiative is part of Church of the Highlands' broader vision to reach every juvenile detention center in Alabama, and it underscores Dino Rizzo's decades-long commitment to outreach. With over 35 years of experience in ministry and community engagement, Rizzo continues to advocate for initiatives that bring healing and hope to vulnerable populations.

As Church of the Highlands expands its work within correctional facilities, these outreach efforts demonstrate what's possible when communities come together to serve with intentionality, heart, and hope.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

SOURCE Dino Rizzo

