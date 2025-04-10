Zone & Co Names Billie Miric As Global Head Of Product To Strengthen Strategic Product Leadership And Expand Financial Operations Platform Vision

Visionary leader to drive product strategy, innovation and customer outcomes across Zone's ERP-native platform

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the financial operations platform that unifies financial workflows to scale growth, is proud to announce the appointment of Billie Miric as Global Head of Product. Miric brings deep expertise in building high-impact product strategies and aligning them with business growth - spanning SaaS, FinTech and enterprise.

With a proven track record at leading organizations such as Bridgewater, PayPal and Procter & Gamble, Miric has consistently driven large-scale innovation - translating business strategy into tangible product impact across global markets. At Zone, she will lead global product strategy and execution, focusing on strengthening the company's ERP-native platform and delivering connected, finance-first solutions that meet customers where they work.

Miric joins Zone at a pivotal moment, as finance teams face increasing pressure to modernize and move faster without sacrificing control. Her arrival marks Zone's commitment to doubling down on deep product leadership to scale its ERP-native platform - bringing in a seasoned executive to accelerate strategy, innovation, and growth to deliver purpose-built products that keep financial operations unified, compliant and scalable inside the ERP.

"Billie has a rare blend of strategic rigor and operational depth," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "She's not just a product leader, she's a business builder who understands how to translate complexity into customer value. That clarity of vision is critical as we expand our platform built to connect workflows, unify data and power smarter decisions so that finance teams can grow without friction."

Prior to Zone, Miric focused on leading product and revenue strategy for a new indirect tax platform at Vertex, designed to unlock cross-border growth for SMBs. Her work spanned product development, commercial strategy and partner ecosystem expansion, all with measurable results in growth and adoption. Before that, she scaled Enfusion's Managed Services business and played a key role in preparing the business for IPO.

"Zone is solving some of the hardest problems in finance with precision and purpose," said Billie Miric, Global Head of Product at Zone & Co. "The opportunity to lead product strategy for a platform that's ERP-native, finance-first and built for operational depth is rare and hugely exciting. I'm looking forward to partnering across teams to deliver even more value to our customers and help share the future of financial operations."

Miric holds an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and mentors early-stage startups at the Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator.

Her appointment reflects Zone's growing investment in platform-wide innovation, strategic scale and long-term customer outcomes.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co transforms financial operations with a powerful platform embedded directly within the industry's leading ERP system. Trusted by 4,000+ customers worldwide, Zone streamlines billing, revenue recognition, AP automation, and reporting-unlocking insights that empower finance teams to scale faster, work smarter, and drive growth. Purpose-built by finance leaders, Zone eliminates friction through connected data and intelligent automation, enabling companies to streamline today's operations and scale confidently for the future.

