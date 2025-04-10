New York Plastic Surgical Group And Deep Blue Med Spa Receive State And National Recognition By Allergan Aesthetics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garden City, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa have been named the #1 provider of Allergan products in New York State. In addition, they have been ranked in the top 25 nationally. This distinction places them in the top 1% of over 30,000 Allergan medical aesthetic practices throughout the country.

As a pioneer in the field of aesthetic medicine, Allergan develops and manufactures a portfolio of leading brands and products including Botox Cosmetic, the Juvéderm family of fillers, Coolsculpting, Cooltone, DiamondGlow, and SkinMedica. To receive a top placement from such an authority within the industry is not only an accomplishment, but also a demonstration of true mastery. To date, NYPS Group and Deep Blue Med Spa are proud to have had multiple providers chosen to serve as national AMI (Allergan Medical Institute) trainers.

What does this mean for consumers? In short, it translates to expertise and rewards. Once a year, Allergan awards aesthetics practices nationwide through its“Allergan Partner Privileges” program. This unique program awards status levels to practices based on the volume of Allergan products used. The more a practice uses equates to the frequency in which the practice provides Allergan Aesthetic products and services. Allergan rewards these practices with rebates and offers, which are then passed along to patients.





About New York Plastic Surgical Group

As the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, NYPS Group consists of over 20 surgeons and maintains 10+ offices throughout the Metropolitan area. In addition, NYPS Group operates Deep Blue Med Spa, a celebrated facility that offers clinically proven, non-surgical skin rejuvenation and body procedures in four New York locations. The world-class providers at New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa are known for their expertise and dedication, which allows them to handle complex cases and consistently deliver natural-looking results. The entire team is committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care, including clear communication, patient safety, continuing education, and uncompromising professional medical ethics.





About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics is an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company that develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products around the world. The Allergan Aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. With its own research and development team focused on driving innovation in aesthetics, Allergan Aesthetics is committed to providing the most comprehensive science-based product offerings available.

