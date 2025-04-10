Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Umicore, Neometals, Li-Cycle Corp, Duesenfeld, Retriev Technologies & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.08% from US$1.45 billion in 2025 to US$2.94 billion in 2030.

The global lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery recycling market is driven by the growing electric vehicle (EV) and electronics market, adding to the volume of used lithium-ion batteries. The rising regulatory pressure and environmental consciousness for sustainable disposal of used lithium-ion batteries and the demand for efficient recycling solutions to recover valuable materials are driving this market expansion. Advancements in the recycling technology of lithium-ion are also propelling this market's growth.

Market Trends:

Expanding Electric Vehicle and Electronics Sectors : A key driver of the lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery recycling market is the global emphasis on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and adoption. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Global EV Outlook 2024 report, global electric car sales hit 14 million in 2023, marking a 35% year-on-year increase and a sixfold rise compared to 2018. This surge in EV sales is accelerating the demand for lithium-ion batteries, thereby boosting the need for efficient recycling solutions.

Technological Advancements in Recycling : Researchers worldwide are focusing on enhancing the efficiency and economic viability of recycling processes. Significant investments in research and development, both from public and private sectors, are being directed toward improving existing lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.

North America's Market Leadership : North America is projected to capture a major share of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market. This growth is fueled by increasing government support for sustainable battery disposal and rising investments in recycling infrastructure. Europe's Growing Role : Europe is also expected to hold a substantial share of the global Li-Ion battery recycling market. Governments in the region are prioritizing the development of advanced recycling infrastructure and technologies to promote sustainable resource use. The European Union, in particular, is taking proactive steps to recover valuable metals from used batteries, further driving the recycling of critical resources. Some of the major players covered in this report include Umicore, Neometals, Li-Cycle Corp, Duesenfeld, Retriev Technologies, among others.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hydrometallurgy (chemical leaching)

5.3. Pyrometallurgy (smelting)

5.4. Others

6. GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET BY CHEMISTRY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Lithium-cobalt Oxide (LCO)

6.3. Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

6.4. Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

6.5. Others

7. GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET BY RECYCLING PROCESS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Physical/Mechanical

7.3. Hydrometallurgical

7.4. Pyrometallurgical

8. GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET BY INDUSTRY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Consumer Electronics

8.4. Communication and Technology

8.5. Energy and Power

9. GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES



Umicore N.V.

Neometals Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp

Duesenfeld GmbH

Retriev Technologies

SNAM

Envirostream

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. Fortum

