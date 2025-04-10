Despite Volatility In The Markets Global Drone Market Is Expected To Achieve Remarkable Growth As Usage Skyrockets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Manufactures are projected to see increased manufacturing and sales in the global drone market for the coming several years. Rapid advancements in drone technology are significantly contributing to the drones market growth. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and improved sensor technology have enhanced the capabilities of drones, enabling them to perform more complex tasks with greater precision and efficiency. The integration of AI and ML, for instance, allows drones to analyze data in real-time, optimize flight paths, and make autonomous decisions. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and propulsion systems have improved the endurance and range of drones, allowing them to operate for longer periods and cover greater distances. With the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly drones, market players are focusing on delivering drones with enhanced payload capacities, durability, and flight times. A report from Research And Markets said that the global drones market size aided by the increasing adoption of drones across various sectors, including agriculture, defense, logistics, and entertainment, the market is projected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% through 2032 to reach a value of USD 244.95 billion by 2032.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NASDAQ: SPAI),(NASDAQ: ONDS),(NYSE: UAVS),(NASDAQ: NVDA).

The report said:“As per the global drones market analysis, the increasing interest in urban air mobility (UAM) and the potential for passenger drones and air taxis represent a transformative opportunity for the transportation sector. Several companies and startups are already developing drone-based urban transport solutions, which could redefine urban mobility and create new market segments in the coming years. In conclusion, the global drones market value is set to increase in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, expanding applications, and increasing demand across a wide range of sectors. Despite facing regulatory challenges and high costs, the market is set to witness robust expansion as drones become an integral part of modern industries, from agriculture to logistics to entertainment. By 2032, the market is expected to achieve remarkable growth, providing numerous opportunities for innovation, investment, and development across the globe.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Closes Miller Land Surveying Corporation, a Third Southeast Acquisition and a Fourth Nationally for the Drone as Service (DaaS) Rollout - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the closing of its acquisition of Miller Land Surveying Corporation (“Miller”) of Lake Worth, Florida, a land survey and mapping company with a 40 year history and deep portfolio of business customers in the Palm Beach County area of South Florida.

This is ZenaTech's third acquisition in the Southeast region as part of a larger national roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for their speed and accuracy benefits. The acquisition also furthers the Company's national Drone as a Service, or DaaS, business rollout as the fourth US acquisition.

“Miller Land Surveying brings a wealth of experience and customer relationships as a second-generation company known across Palm Beach County for quality land surveys and mapping. Their pioneering team is well suited to helping us bring drone innovation to premium residential and business land surveys. This acquisition is another step towards our vision to create a national DaaS business, bringing AI drone efficiencies and precision to a variety of legacy business verticals and manual tasks,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech's DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments like spraying, without the need for specialized training.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, designing, and executing of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Domestic Manufacturing for US Commercial Customers and US Defense Without Needing to Increase Prices - ZenaTech, Inc. (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its US-based ZenaDrone subsidiary's expansion plans for“Made in America” manufacturing in light of the recent expanded tariffs announced by the current US Administration. ZenaTech maintains its commitment to domestic manufacturing for US defense drone solutions, including strategic local investments and military-compliant supply chains. ZenaDrone will now move some of its commercial drone production for US commercial customers to Arizona, meaning no need to increase prices for customers to offset tariff costs.

ZenaDrone's headquarters is in Phoenix, Arizona, which includes sales, administration, research and development, and aerial testing operations. The company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities over the next two months to produce drones for US commercial customers in addition to planned production for the US military. This expansion will include up to 2,000 additional square feet of production space. This will be the second global manufacturing facility; the company currently has development and production facilities for the ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drones at its 10,000-square-foot facility in Sharjah, UAE.

In response to the evolving trade landscape, ZenaTech also expects that the expansion of its Phoenix-based manufacturing facility will bring over 150 new jobs to the region by the end of 2026.

“While tariffs can be challenging, they also reveal which companies are truly agile. ZenaTech has always been long-term in our thinking; engaging in smart resource management and supply chains and prepared to navigate global shifts,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“With increased US bans on Chinese drones and components and local incentives for domestic production, we are well-positioned to expand our manufacturing in Arizona, also creating more high-quality American jobs,” added Mr. Passley. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading innovator in AI-powered defense and security technologies, recently announced a service expansion for its Airborne Response drone services subsidiary. Under its existing multi-year agreement with one of Florida's largest electric utilities, Airborne Response will now deliver enhanced drone-based critical infrastructure assessment services in addition to its routine monitoring and pre/post-hurricane recovery programs.

This new order builds on an established partnership and expands Airborne's role beyond standard visual inspections and hurricane recovery efforts to advanced "Condition Assessment" (CA) services-a mission-critical capability for modern grid resilience. It is anticipated that future assessments could leverage proprietary AI imaging technology to proactively detect faults across transmission lines, substations, and pole infrastructure. As such, the Company intends to explore further support for high-value assessment work in the future utilizing in-house resources such as its Safe Pro AI unit and its patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered imagery processing technology or through the formation of development partnerships with third-party solution vendors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced the appointment of Steve Mathias as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development and Erik de Badts as Global Head of MicaSense Sales.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“As we execute a multi-faceted strategic growth plan focused on expanding our global footprint, the addition of both Steve and Erik's impressive pedigrees will drive innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure that we remain agile in an evolving UAS marketplace. Steve brings multi-decade expertise in military and commercial aviation, both crewed and uncrewed, while Erik is a true subject matter expert in multi-spectral sensing. We are confident their leadership will help strengthen key partner relationships, unlock new opportunities, and accelerate revenue growth.”

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business units, reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Ondas entered 2024 with deepening customer engagement and a growing business pipeline at OAS, allowing us to end the year with $10 million in backlog at OAS. We believe 2025 will be a record year with OAS expected to contribute at least $20 million in revenues of the expected Ondas Holdings revenue of $25 million," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Our momentum in 2024 was supported by securing two key programs with a major military customer for our Optimus and Iron Drone platforms, opening the large and fast-growing global defense markets. Additionally, we fortified our financial position by securing $35 million of capital in the fourth quarter, supporting our strong growth outlook.

Avionics specialist Aerium recently launched a compact carrier board for the NVIDIA Jetson family of computers-on-modules (COMs), designed for being installed on-board drones to deliver in-flight machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML and AI) capabilities: the Lumen.

"The Lumen carrier board serves as the ideal partner for unlocking the full potential of Jetson modules, offering an array of features and functionalities tailored for diverse AI and edge computing applications," claims Aerium of its creation. "The Lumen carrier board provides seamless compatibility and integration with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jetson modules, delivering an optimal platform for developers, researchers, and enthusiasts to harness the power of AI at the edge."

NVIDIA's ever-growing Jetson family of computers-on-modules put the company's in-house Arm-based processor cores, high-end graphics cores, and dedicated machine learning and artificial intelligence acceleration cores on a small board designed to drive everything from autonomous vehicles to advanced robotics - and when paired with a carrier like the Aerium Lumen, brought to our attention by CNX Software , drones.

