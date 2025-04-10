Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Borregaard ASA: Annual General Meeting Held


2025-04-10 09:16:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 April 2025: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard's Annual General Meeting today adopted all items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes and the list of attendants are available on .

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and the Public Limited Company Act § 5-11b item 4.



