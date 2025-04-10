WCA Welcomes Laredo Medical Center To The WCA Network

The WCA team did training with the nurses of Laredo Medical Center during their go-live this past week, ensuring a smooth start for their operations as partners with Wound Care Advantage.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA ) is proud to announce our new partnership with Laredo Medical Center . This collaboration is an important step in providing high-quality wound care services to the Laredo, Texas community.Chronic wounds continue to be a serious and growing problem, affecting millions of people in the United States alone. Wound care plays a vital role in managing, preventing, and reducing infections and amputation, saving countless lives each year. Through our partnership,Laredo Medical Center will have access to innovative technology, resources, and on-call guidance from WCA. Our goal is to empower our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed in providing exceptional wound care to their community.Laredo Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in the Laredo, Texas area and dedicated to delivering exceptional wound care, hyperbaric, and vascular services across a broad range of specialties. With a commitment to compassionate care, cutting-edge technology, and patient-centered excellence, Laredo Medical Center Wound Center strives to improve the health and well-being of the local community.As part of the WCA Network, Laredo Medical Center will benefit from increased visibility, improved business prospects, and enhanced abilities and practices of wound care. We are thrilled to work with the dedicated team at Laredo Medical Center to advance wound care in their community.We believe that every wound center has the potential to thrive, and our goal is to promote the operational, clinical, and financial success of wound care programs to save the limbs and lives of patients. We are committed to delivering exceptional wound care and improving the lives of patients in the Laredo community.About Wound Care AdvantageFor over 20 years WCA has supported a national network of wound centers focused on reducing costs and improving patient outcomes. WCA empowers these centers by seamlessly transitioning from outsourced management to in-house support, leveraging Luvo – the industry's most powerful business intelligence platform. How can WCA support you? Learn more at .

