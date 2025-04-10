Activated Carbon Market Size To Worth USD 8.54 Billion By 2032, CAGR Of 5.7% During 2024-2032

Activated Carbon Market Size

Key companies covered in activated carbon market report are Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Donau Carbon GmbH, PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, James Cumming & Sons.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global activated carbon market was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 8.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 5.50 billion in 2024. Asia Pacific led the market in 2023, accounting for 42.23% of the global share.Activated carbon is a crude form of graphite that has the ability to adsorb a wide range of components. The porous nature of the substance enables properties such as porosity and larger surface area.Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, " Activated Carbon Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2024-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:. Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 5.50 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 8.54 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.7% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 239♦ Segments Covered: By Type (Powdered, Granular, and Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Air & Gas Purification, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Treatment, and Others). Segmentation Analysis:By Type:. Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC):High demand due to fast adsorption; widely used in water and wastewater treatment.. Granular Activated Carbon (GAC):Preferred for air & water purification; reusable and effective in fixed systems.. Others (Extruded, Bead):Used in specialized applications like automotive and solvent recovery.By Application:. Water Treatment:Largest segment; driven by rising demand for clean water and stricter regulations.. Air & Gas Purification:Fast-growing; fueled by industrial emissions control and air quality concerns.. Food & Beverage:Used in purification and decolorization; steady demand from processing industries.. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare:Niche segment; growing with healthcare and pharma industry expansion.. Others:Includes mining, chemicals, and automotive; potential for diversified growth.. Report CoverageWe conduct our reports based on an expansive examination method that precisely accentuates insightful information delivery. Our scholars have utilized a data navigation method which further guides us to present reliable predictions and provide accurate market dynamics. Further, our analysts have gained permission to various global as well as domestically sponsored records in order to provide updated information so that the shareholders and professional business owners capitalize only in the fundamental areas.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:. Indo German Carbons. Core Carbons. Active Char Products. Carbon Activated Corporation. James Cumming & Sons. Activated Carbon Technologies. Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH. Kuraray Co., Ltd.. PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS. Donau Carbon GmbH. Key Factors Driving the Global Activated Carbon MarketThe global Activated Carbon Market is experiencing significant growth driven by several critical factors. Increasing demand for water purification and air filtration solutions is one of the primary forces, especially in urban and industrial regions facing pollution and contamination issues. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations worldwide aimed at controlling industrial emissions and wastewater discharge have compelled industries to adopt activated carbon technologies.. Challenges Hampering the Global Activated Carbon Market ExpansionDespite the positive outlook, the Activated Carbon Market faces several challenges that may hinder its growth. High production costs due to energy-intensive processes and raw material constraints, especially for premium-grade activated carbon, pose significant hurdles. Additionally, the availability of substitute products, such as silica gel and zeolites in certain applications, can limit market penetration.. Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Activated Carbon MarketAmid these challenges, the Activated Carbon Market holds promising opportunities for growth. The rising awareness about clean water access in emerging economies is leading to increased investment in water treatment infrastructure, driving demand for activated carbon. Rapid urbanization, along with the development of eco-friendly and renewable-based activated carbon products, offers potential for expansion.. Top Regions Leading the Market GrowthThe global activated carbon market is significantly influenced by regional dynamics, with Asia-Pacific leading due to rapid industrialization, heightened environmental concerns, and growing demand for water and air purification, particularly in China, India, and Japan. Government support for clean technologies and rising applications in the pharmaceutical and food processing sectors further accelerate growth in this region. North America follows closely, driven by stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations, robust adoption in air purification and automotive industries, and a growing shift toward reactivated carbon solutions for economic and sustainability benefits. In Europe, the market is supported by strong climate action policies and a focus on environmental sustainability, with increased usage in industrial air purification, municipal water treatment, and mercury removal from flue gas, especially in Germany, the UK, and France.Get a Quote:. Recent Major Developments in the MarketMarch 2023 – Cabot Corporation recently launched the EVOLVE technology program that is involved in advancing sustainable reinforcing carbons. The purpose of the new technology launch is to recover the carbon product from the end-life tiers to renew the waste and reduce the carbon content.. Related Reports-Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecasts, 2032Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Report Analysis, 2032About Us:Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

