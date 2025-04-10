Presmart Solutions To Exhibit At Key Financial Services, Healthcare, And Mailing Conferences In April 2025

Whatever the industry, PreSmart software empowers companies to ensure their direct mail reaches recipients the first time, every time.

- Mary Lynum, Executive Vice President of Marketing, PreSmart Solutions

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PreSmart Solutions, an SaaS company that dramatically reduces Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) mail before production, is excited to announce its participation as a preferred exhibitor at three major industry events this April: The Financial Brand Forum – Las Vegas, NV, April 14–16; RISE AEP Medicare Readiness Summit – Seattle, WA, April 24–25; National Postal Forum – Nashville, TN, April 27–30.

At each of these industry events, PreSmart Solutions will showcase its self-service platform that solves the costly challenge of inaccurate addresses that result in undeliverable mail, and its impact on their specific businesses. Cost management will be more critical than ever in light of the recent USPS recommendation of rate increases effective July 13, 2025.

In Financial Services, undeliverable mail isn't just a nuisance; it's a liability. Incorrect addresses open the door to fraud, identity theft, delayed payments, lost revenue, and significant reputational harm. PreSmart's platform empowers banks, credit unions, and insurers to minimize these risks by maintaining accurate and deliverable customer data.

In Healthcare, a single piece of misdirected mail can result in the exposure of sensitive health information, leading to HIPAA violations. PreSmart helps Medicare payers and the healthcare industry ensure regulatory compliance and avoid wasted budget dollars.

For Industry-Wide Mailers, 4-6% of direct mail is undeliverable as addressed, costing organizations up to $25 in direct and indirect costs. PreSmart helps streamline operations, reduce waste, and drive better ROI for large-scale mailers.

“We're thrilled to be part of these important industry events,” said Mary Lynum, PreSmart Solutions Executive Vice President of Marketing.“Each of these conferences brings together professionals who understand the cost of inaccurate address data and the resulting undeliverable mail. We look forward to demonstrating how PreSmart enables businesses to improve the quality of their mailings and achieve meaningful cost savings-all with an easy-to-use, web-based interface.”

