GBP/USD Forecast Today: Drops Again As USD Rebounds (Video)
- The British Pound has been all over the place against the US dollar as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. With that being said, we are sitting right on the 1.2750 level, an area that should offer a lot of support. We also have the 200 day EMA sitting there as well.
That move could be in either direction. So, you have to keep that in mind as well. In general, I do think that this is a pair that drops, but I need to see a fresh new low to actually start shorting if we rally, then I would anticipate that the British pound probably sees a lot of resistance near the 1.29 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade the GBP/USD Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.
