European Union Puts Tariff Retaliation On Hold For 90 Days To Match Trump's Pause


2025-04-10 09:09:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) European Union on Thursday put tariff retaliation on hold for 90 days to match Trump's pause.

"We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance. While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our member states, we will put them on hold for 90 days," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement on X.

