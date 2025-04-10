'Will Not Sit Back': China's BIG Warning To Donald Trump After US Imposes 125% Tariffs

MENAFN - Live Mint) With US President Donald Trump said he was raising levies on China to 125 percent, Beijing on Thursday warned that American tariffs go "against the whole world", reported AFP.

Speaking to reporters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, as Reuters quoted, "The US tariffs seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system, and seriously impact the stability of the global economic order."

Lin added, "This is a blatant act that goes against the will of the world and goes against the whole world."

China not interested in fight:

The Chinese foreign ministry said in reply to questions about the U.S. tariffs on Thursday said that they are not interested in a fight but will not fear if the United States continues its tariff threats.

"The U.S. cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure," Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived, Lin said.

More to come...