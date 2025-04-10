PM Modi To Mark '50Th Visit' To Varanasi On April 11: What's On Agenda?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate development projects worth ₹3,884 crore. He will also travel to Madhya Pradesh. Here's what on his agenda:

PM Modi's '50th visit' to Varanasi

PM Modi is expected to reach Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 am on April 11. He will stay for approximately two and a half hours.

PM Modi will head directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting after landing.

BJP Kashi Zone president Dilip Patel, speaking to ANI, confirmed the news: "The Prime Minister of India and the famous Parliamentarian of Varanasi, the Honorable Prime Minister, is arriving in his Lok Sabha Constituency this time for the 50th time."

He said, "We are informed about the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister at around 10 o'clock. And from there Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after completing the assembly service from Babatpur Airport."

₹3884-crore projects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly invited over 50,000 people to the public meeting, where PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹3884 crore.

Key projects include a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, development of the airport area, and educational institutions like a government degree college and a polytechnic.

PM Modi is expected to address the gathering for about 20 minutes, starting at around 12:30 PM on April 11.

Patel further detailed the scope of these projects, noting,“The key project under the ₹3884 crore initiative includes a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, worth about ₹6500 crore. Other projects include water schemes, colleges, parks, a police hostel, and a flyover in Maruwadi.”

Other projects include the development of an airport area, a water mission, a government degree college, a polytechnic college, a hockey stadium, a police transit hostel, and barracks at Ram Nagar Police Line, along with road widening and a flyover in Maruwadi.

According to reports, on his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Purvanchal, including Varanasi.

List of projects on agenda:PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over ₹980 crore.PM Modi will also inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur districts of Varanasi division worth over ₹1,045 crore.He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over ₹775 crore.PM Modi will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at PAC Ramnagar Campus, to improve facilities for the security personnel.He will lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.PM Modi will inaugurate projects including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Anganwadi centres also.He will lay the foundation stone for renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi.PM Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over ₹345 crore, improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.He is expected to lay the foundation stone for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.Prime Minister will also handover Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to first time benefitting senior citizens over 70 years. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products including tabla, painting, thandai, tiranga barfi among others. He will also transfer over ₹105 crore bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.