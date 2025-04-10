Martyn Curragh Joins Warburg Pincus As Senior Advisor

Former CFO and Head of Portfolio Strategy at PwC to Support Professional and Tech-Enabled

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus , the pioneer of private equity global growth investing, today announced the appointment of Martyn Curragh as a Senior Advisor working within the firm's Technology and Services practice. In his role, Mr. Curragh will work with Warburg Pincus to identify, evaluate and support new investment opportunities and advise portfolio companies on strategic growth and value creation initiatives, with a focus on professional and tech-enabled services companies.

Martyn Curragh was Chief Financial Officer and Head of Portfolio Strategy at PwC, where he played a key role in optimizing revenue, profitability growth and evolving the firm's investment processes and operating model to drive efficiencies. He successfully executed several significant business divestitures and led acquisitions focused on strategic growth. He previously led PwC's U.S. Deals practice, driving significant revenue growth through broadening and enhancing capabilities and offerings to both private equity and corporate clients.

Warburg Pincus continues to be an active investor in professional and tech-enabled services, with a strong track record of investing in companies including Aztec Group, Specialist Risk Group, A-LIGN, Edelman Financial Engines, Ensemble Health Partners, Foundation Risk Partners, and Octus (formerly Reorg).

"We are thrilled to welcome Martyn Curragh to Warburg Pincus. Martyn is a transformative leader who has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive significant growth and innovation. He will be a significant resource as we look to accelerate investment in professional and tech-enabled services businesses," said Ash Somani, Managing Director, Head of San Francisco Office, Warburg Pincus.“We look forward to leveraging his expertise and insights in supporting our portfolio companies and exploring new areas of investing within professional and tech-enabled services. He will be a value-added advisor for our current and future portfolio companies as they continue their growth journeys,” added King Leung, Principal, Warburg Pincus.

"I am thrilled to join Warburg Pincus, a firm well-known for its extensive experience in services investing and uniquely focused on growth within its portfolio," said Martyn Curragh. "It's an incredible time to invest given the growing trends in generative AI-driven automation, accelerating outsourcing, and the continued need for sector-specific expertise. I look forward to partnering with management teams to help accelerate profitable growth and work with Warburg Pincus on new areas of investing within tech-enabled services."

Mr. Curragh is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and received his undergraduate degree in economics from the Queen's University of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of private equity global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $87 billion in assets under management, and more than 220 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

